Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards!

Here are the current standings for Kansas City:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Sheri Coffman 37%

Donna West 23%

Brad Rackers, Lee's Summit West High School 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Empire Dance Academy 39%

Ibsen Dance Theatre 30%

Miller Marley School 25%

Best Ensemble

LA BOHEME - Opera180 - 2019 14%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 10%

THE CRUCIBLE - The Barn Players - 2017 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Mission Taco 69%

303 31%

Best Theatre Staff

Unicorn Theatre 36%

OCTA 18%

Coterie Theatre 16%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Starlight Theatre 25%

STG Studio/Summit Theatre Group 24%

Coterie Theatre 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Mary Traylor - TURANDOT - Lyric Opera of Kansas City - 2011 28%

Fran Kapono-Kuzila - MAMMA MIA! - Padgett Productions - 2019 22%

Libby Bradley - MUSIC MAN - Theatre in the Park - 2019 16%

Dancer Of The Decade

Stefanie Stevens - DAMN YANKEES - Theatre in the Park - 2013 61%

Jordan DeLeon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park - 2019 39%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Guy Gardner - LEGALLY BLONDE:THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2016 28%

Brad Rackers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 21%

Nedra Dixon - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre - 2019 20%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jessica Franz-Martin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Barn Players - 2019 26%

Katie Gilchrist - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions - 2020 24%

Darren Sextro - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Barn Players - 2015 12%

Favorite Social Media

KC Rep 37%

Faust Theatre 22%

OCTA 12%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Rimann Liquors 38%

Late Night Theatre 36%

Francis Family Foundation 26%

Original Script Of The Decade

Vanessa Severo - FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 38%

Ron Magee - GOLDEN GIRLS GONE WILD - LATE NIGHT THEATRE - 2020 27%

Phil Kinen - IN REGARD TO FLIGHT - Just Off Broadway - 2018 16%

Performer Of The Decade

Kelly Urschel - NEWSIES - The White Theatre - 2018 18%

Zach Faust - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - Unicorn Theatre - 2019 13%

Helena Cosentino - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions - 2020 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - Unicorn Theatre - 2019 27%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 12%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum - 2020 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 13%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players - 2019 9%

WHO'S HOLIDAY - PADGETT PRODUCTIONS - 2020 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Richard Burt - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - The Barn Players - 2015 40%

Nathan Wyman - TORCH SONG TRILOGY - The Barn Players - 2018 36%

Bill Wright - A FLEA IN HER EAR - OCTA - 2019 24%

Sound Design of the Decade

Eli Peach - HAIRPSPRAY - Theatre in the Park - 2020 54%

John Story - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre - 2019 46%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Unicorn Theatre 15%

KC Rep 14%

Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stageright Performing Arts - 2019 37%

Joel Morrison - OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2018 21%

Maggie Marx - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Barn Players - 2016 16%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Darrington Clark 51%

Alan Tilson 22%

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 16%