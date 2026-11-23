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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Eli DePriest - SECOND STAR TO THE RIGHT - Springfield Little Theatre 35%

Candi McElveen - HEART OF THE STAGE: ROMANCE THE NIGHT - Marshfield Community Theatre 12%

Warren Swedberg - GETHSEMANENE - BLOCKBUSTERS & BROADWAY - High Tide Theatrical 12%

Teaghan Breiner - HEART OF THE STAGE: ROMANCE THE NIGHT - Marshfield Community Theatre 10%

Danielle Anderson - MAGIC OF GRANDMAS - Danielle Ate the Sandwich 9%

Haley Katherine - SECOND STAR TO THE RIGHT - Springfield Little Theatre 9%

Veda Ringo - HEART OF THE STAGE: SIZZLING SUMMER - Marshfield Community Theatre 8%

NED Stacie - NED'S FRIEND-HOLE CABARET - The Emerald 5%

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Patrick Lewallen - BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY THE MUSIC OF QUEEN - Music Theatre Heritage 47%

Marc Shaiman - YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT - Music Theatre Kansas City 28%

Mark Saunders - SAUNDERS SINGS SONDHEIM - Maples Repertory Theatre 25%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Amanda Snead - HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 13%

Felecia Black - ANYTHING GOES - Springfield Little Theatre 11%

Corey Kilburn - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre 10%

Valerie Martin - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 9%

Emily Lawson - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 8%

Lorianne Dunn - SEUSSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre 7%

Joanie DiPrizio - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Springfield Little Theatre 7%

Gretchen Teague - COME FROM AWAY - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 7%

Gretchen Teague - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 4%

Alyce Wilson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

Millie Wade - RIDE THE CYCLONE - High Tide Theatrical 4%

Alyce Wilson - FINDING NEVERLAND - Leawood Stage Company 3%

Jacob Deck - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Tide Theatrical 3%

Corey Kilburn - NOISES OFF - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 2%

Iris Vermillion - CABARET - Blue Springs City Theatre 2%

Emma Bucci-Torres - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 2%

Jacob Deck - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - High Tide Theatrical 2%

Emara Neymour Jackson - TWELFTH NIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Marc Wayne - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 24%

Emily Shackelford & Marc Wayne - THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 18%

Christina Burton - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Music Theatre Heritage 17%

Jerry Jay Cranford - LEGALLY BLONDE - New Theatre Restaurant 13%

Trent Soyster - ANNIE - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 12%

Brandon McShaffrey - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Maples Repertory Theatre 11%

Melissa Ford - HOLIDAY INN - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Amanda Snead - HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 18%

Bonnie Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Springfield Little Theatre 16%

Bonnie Johnson - SEUSSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre 16%

Erika Fields - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre 15%

Kelby Lorenz & Kenzie Jenkins - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 9%

Analeigh Barnhart - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 7%

Christine Pascoe - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 7%

SJ Jeter - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center 5%

Alexandra Rovirosa - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 3%

SJ Jeter - TWELFTH NIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 3%

Kenzie Jenkins - 10 WAYS TO SURVIVE THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - Marshfield Community Theatre 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christine Pascoe - LOST BOYS: : THE UNAUTHORIZED, PRE-BROADWAY, NOT BROADWAY, REGIONAL PREMIERE, PRESUMABLY PROFESSIONAL, JUKEBOX PARODY, MUSICAL PERFORMANCE - The Spooky Shit Show 18%

Jenny Green - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 14%

Keyon Monté - THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 12%

Vincent Scassalatti/Ken Burrell - NEWSIES - Starlight Theatre 10%

Garth Dunbar - 1776 - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 9%

Ruth Smerchek - LITTLE WOMEN - Balladeer Theatre Company 8%

Jack Smith - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Matt Snellgrove - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 6%

Brandon McShaffrey - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Jack Smith - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Daniella Toscano - MRS. CHRISTIE - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Mary Traylor - MACBETH - Heart of America Shakespeare Festival 3%

Venus Leung - ONCE UPON A TIME IN FRANCE - Terrace Studios & Brothaabe Films 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Joanie DiPrizio - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Springfield Little Theatre 13%

Rick Dines - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre 11%

Nki Calloway and Amanda Snead - HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 11%

Kelby Lorenz - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 9%

Chyrel Love Miller - ANYTHING GOES - Springfield Little Theatre 8%

Rick Dines - COME FROM AWAY - Springfield Little Theatre 7%

Ashton Botts - TWELFTH NIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 6%

Imari Stout - RIDE THE CYCLONE - High Tide Theatrical 6%

Lorianne Dunn - SEUSSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 6%

Stan Cole - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 6%

Joshua David Smith - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Tide Theatrical 4%

Chelsea Smet - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%

Alexandra Rovirosa - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 2%

CJ Miller - CABARET - Blue Springs City Theatre 2%

Jessica Franz-Martin - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL - Theatre Lawrence 1%

Chelsea Smet - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Smet Theatrics 1%

Chelsea Smet - FINDING NEVERLAND - Leawood Stage Company 1%

Chelsea Smet - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Smet Theatrics 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Stuart Carden - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 22%

Emily Shackelford & Marc Wayne - THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 13%

Christina Burton - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Music Theatre Heritage 11%

Stephan Santa - ANNIE - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 9%

Jerry Jay Cranford - LEGALLY BLONDE - New Theatre Restaurant 9%

Brandon McShaffrey - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%

Julie Danielson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music Theatre Kansas City 8%

Tim Braselton - ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY - Padgett Productions 6%

Trevor Belt - ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS AND STORIES OF JOHN DENVER - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Tim Scott - MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY - Music Theatre Heritage 5%

Melissa Ford - HOLIDAY INN - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Tim Braselton - MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Padgett Productions 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Beth Domann - NOISES OFF - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 34%

Clayton Avery - GOD OF CARNAGE - High Tide Theatrical 14%

Nico Jenkins - 10 WAYS TO SURVIVE THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - Marshfield Community Theatre 11%

Imari Stout - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - High Tide Theatrical 9%

Rachel Jamieson - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - High Tide Theatrical 8%

Korey Childs and Elaine Elizabeth Clifford - ROBIN HOOD - Kansas City Public Theatre 6%

Lindsay Kennedy - THORNS - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 6%

Scot Cordes - DIVE BUDDIES - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 5%

David Martin - THE FATHER - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 5%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Karen Sabo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Maples Repertory Theatre 23%

Robyne Parrish - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 13%

Terrace Wyatt, Jr. - ONCE UPON A TIME IN FRANCE - Terrace Studios & BrothaAbe Films 13%

Vanessa Severo - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 13%

Will Gurley - LITTLE WOMEN - Balladeer Theatre Company 11%

Savannah Dove - 1601! A COMEDICALLY TRAGIC HAMLET ORIGIN STORY - Balladeer Theatre Company 7%

Peter Reynolds - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Teisha M. Bankston - DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR - Unicorn Theatre 6%

Kevin King - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Whim Productions 5%

Matt Schwader - MRS. CHRISTIE - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre 17%

COME FROM AWAY - Springfield Little Theatre 12%

HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 10%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 8%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Springfield Little Theatre 8%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 5%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 4%

SEUSSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - High Tide Theatrical 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

THORNS - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center 2%

MUSIC OF THE NIGHT - Music Theatre Kansas City 2%

ROBIN HOOD - Kansas City Public Theatre 2%

CABARET - Blue Springs City Theatre 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - High Tide Theatrical 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - High Tide Theatrical 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 2%

HAMLET VS ZOMBIES - Queen City Shakespeare Co. 1%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 1%

NED'S NIGHT-HOLE LIVE - The Emerald 1%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Smet Theatrics 1%

FINDING NEVERLAND - Leawood Stage Company 1%

THE FATHER - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 0%

Best Ensemble (Professional)

COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 24%

THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 10%

LOST BOYS: : THE UNAUTHORIZED, PRE-BROADWAY, NOT BROADWAY, REGIONAL PREMIERE, PRESUMABLY PROFESSIONAL, JUKEBOX PARODY, MUSICAL PERFORMANCE - The Spooky Shit Show 10%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - New Theatre Restaurant 7%

1601! A COMEDICALLY TRAGIC HAMLET ORIGIN STORY - Balladeer Theatre Company 5%

EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Music Theatre Kansas City 5%

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS AND STORIES OF JOHN DENVER - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY - Padgett Productions 4%

LITTLE WOMEN - Balladeer Theatre Company 3%

MACBETH - Heart of America Shakespeare Festival 3%

MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY - Music Theatre Heritage 3%

EUREKA DAY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 2%

HOLIDAY INN - Great Plains Theatre 1%

ELVIS HAS LEFT THE BUILDING - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Whim Productions 1%

SILENT SKY - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%

MY KID'S CHRISTMAS PROGRAM - Whim Productions 1%

MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Padgett Productions 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jamie Bower - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre 19%

Garrin Rosebrough - SEUSSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 13%

Christian Barnard - HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 11%

Jamie Bower - COME FROM AWAY - Springfield Little Theatre 11%

Christian Barnard - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 9%

Colton Rice - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 6%

Lucas Burr - RIDE THE CYCLONE - High Tide Theatrical 5%

Greg Rogers - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 4%

Zach Dulny - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 4%

Denise Whelan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%

Colton Rice - TWELFTH NIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 3%

Ethan Hoover - GOD OF CARNAGE - High Tide Theatrical 2%

Denise Whelan - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 2%

Ryann Sneary - THE FATHER - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 2%

Ben Choate - DIVE BUDDIES - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 2%

Justin Dudzik - HELLO, DOLLY! - The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center 2%

Sam Meyer - FINDING NEVERLAND - Leawood Stage Company 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Erica Lauren Maholmes - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 21%

Ncole Jaja - THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 11%

Sally Farrand - LOST BOYS: : THE UNAUTHORIZED, PRE-BROADWAY, NOT BROADWAY, REGIONAL PREMIERE, PRESUMABLY PROFESSIONAL, JUKEBOX PARODY, MUSICAL PERFORMANCE - Coterie Theatre 11%

Zoe Spangler - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 10%

Shon Causer - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%

Shelbi Arndt - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Music Theatre Heritage 8%

Will Gurley - WILDFIRE - Balladeer Theatre Company 8%

Melissa Legg - LEGALLY BLONDE - New Theatre Restaurant 7%

Sally Farrand - TROJAN WOMEN MCI - Unicorn Theatre - Jerome Stage 7%

Celeste Abrahamson - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Whim Productions 5%

Joshua Taylor - MRS. CHRISTIE - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

Kent Buess - HOLIDAY INN - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Danielle Hardin - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre 21%

Billy Gowers - ANYTHING GOES - Springfield Little Theatre 14%

Quenton Ellis - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Springfield Little Theatre 12%

Nki Calloway - HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 12%

Danielle Hardin - COME FROM AWAY - Springfield Little Theatre 8%

Ginger Driskell - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 6%

Ashley Jones Rivers - TWELFTH NIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 5%

Danielle Hardin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - High Tide Theatrical 5%

Jocelyn Harper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

Juliana Pyle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Tide Theatrical 4%

Julie Danielson - MUSIC OF THE NIGHT - Music Theatre Kansas City 4%

Laura Crawford - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 3%

Tori Stanton - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Smet Theatrics 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Andra Velis Simon - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 22%

Desmond Mason - THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 13%

Julie Danielson - THE WEDDING SINGER - Music Theatre Kansas City 12%

Daniel Doss - LEGALLY BLONDE - New Theatre Restaurant 11%

Matt Goinz - INTO THE WOODS - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 11%

Ty Tuttle - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Music Theatre Heritage 10%

Hunter Henrickson - ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS AND STORIES OF JOHN DENVER - Maples Repertory Theatre 10%

Tim Braselton - ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY - Padgett Productions 8%

Jackson Welsh - HOLIDAY INN - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre 18%

ANYTHING GOES - Springfield Little Theatre 10%

HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 10%

COME FROM AWAY - Springfield Little Theatre 10%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 9%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Springfield Little Theatre 9%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 7%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - High Tide Theatrical 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Tide Theatrical 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 3%

SEUSSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 3%

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Music Theatre Kansas City 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 2%

CABARET - Blue Springs City Theatre 2%

MUSIC OF THE NIGHT - Music Theatre Kansas City 1%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Smet Theatrics 1%

FINDING NEVERLAND - Leawood Stage Company 1%

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Smet Theatrics 0%

Best Musical (Professional)

COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 23%

LEGALLY BLONDE - New Theatre Restaurant 10%

LOST BOYS: : THE UNAUTHORIZED, PRE-BROADWAY, NOT BROADWAY, REGIONAL PREMIERE, PRESUMABLY PROFESSIONAL, JUKEBOX PARODY, MUSICAL PERFORMANCE - The Spooky Shit Show 10%

1776 - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 10%

THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 9%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Maples Repertory Theatre 7%

BAT BOY, THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre Heritage 7%

ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY - Padgett Productions 5%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Music Theatre Heritage 5%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music Theatre Kansas City 4%

MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY - Music Theatre Heritage 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Music Theatre Kansas City 3%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Music Theatre Kansas City 2%

HOLIDAY INN - Great Plains Theatre 2%

MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Padgett Productions 0%

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

MUSIC BOX, THE MUSICAL - DOTS Fringe 35%

ROBIN HOOD - The Arts Asylum 23%

HENRY, THE 6TH - DOTS Fringe 16%

THORNS - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 15%

DIVE BUDDIES - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 9%

NED'S NIGHT-HOLE LIVE - The Emerald 3%

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

LOST BOYS: : THE UNAUTHORIZED, PRE-BROADWAY, NOT BROADWAY, REGIONAL PREMIERE, PRESUMABLY PROFESSIONAL, JUKEBOX PARODY, MUSICAL PERFORMANCE - The Spooky Shit Show 21%

LITTLE WOMEN - Balladeer Theatre Company 15%

MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY - Music Theatre Heritage 13%

CHUCKY'S PLAY - The Spooky Shit Show 11%

DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR - Unicorn Theatre 10%

1601! A COMEDICALLY TRAGIC HAMLET ORIGIN STORY - Balladeer Theatre Company 9%

TERRACE WYATT JR'S: MEL 'N E [MELANIN & EDUCATED] - KC Fringe Festival / Terrace Studios 8%

MRS. CHRISTIE - Kansas City Actors Theatre 6%

ONCE UPON A TIME IN FRANCE - Terrace Studios & BrothaAbe Films 4%

MY KID'S CHRISTMAS PROGRAM - Whim Productions 3%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sophie Stoebel - HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 9%

Trisha Baker - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Springfield Little Theatre 9%

Avery Tillette - ANYTHING GOES - Springfield Little Theatre 9%

Andrew Wilson - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 8%

Charlie Meacham - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 5%

Josiah Sims - ANYTHING GOES - Springfield Little Theatre 4%

Robert Montgomery - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre 4%

Bryson Kendall - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 4%

Fraser Armstrong - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre 4%

Addie Meadows - RIDE THE CYCLONE - High Tide Theatrical 4%

Max Duffy - HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 4%

Charlie Meacham - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%

Harper Phelps (Percy Jackson) - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 3%

Kami Oster - COME FROM AWAY - Springfield Little Theatre 3%

Nico Jenkins (Grover Underwood) - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 2%

Veda Ringo (Annabeth Chase) - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 2%

Alyce Wilson - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Smet Theatrics 2%

Ashtin Umstattd - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Tide Theatrical 2%

Bailey Diehl - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - High Tide Theatrical 2%

Barbara Jurgensmeier - TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 2%

Emily Vargo - OKLAHOMA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 2%

Kai Chapin - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 2%

Patrick Schuster - COME FROM AWAY - Springfield Little theatre 2%

Alvin Thoden - GREASE - Midlife Players 1%

LeighAnne DePriest - COME FROM AWAY - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Allegra Schaeffer - DREAM BIG - Ozarks Lyric Opera 20%

Charlie Meacham - LOST BOYS: : THE UNAUTHORIZED, PRE-BROADWAY, NOT BROADWAY, REGIONAL PREMIERE, PRESUMABLY PROFESSIONAL, JUKEBOX PARODY, MUSICAL PERFORMANCE - The Spooky Shit Show 11%

Lauren Braton - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 8%

Maurissa Cunningham - THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 7%

Bill English - 1776 - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 6%

Val Fagen - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 6%

Anthony Blatter - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Hayley Podschun - LEGALLY BLONDE - New Theatre Restaurant 5%

Francisco Javier Villegas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Music Theatre Heritage 4%

Lauren Taylor - LOST BOYS: : THE UNAUTHORIZED, PRE-BROADWAY, NOT BROADWAY, REGIONAL PREMIERE, PRESUMABLY PROFESSIONAL, JUKEBOX PARODY, MUSICAL PERFORMANCE - The Spooky Shit Show 4%

Russell Konstans - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 4%

Austin Ragusin - THE WEDDING SINGER - Music Theatre Kansas City 4%

Patrick Lewallen - BRIGADOON - Music Theatre Heritage 4%

Shanna Jones - LEGALLY BLONDE - New Theatre Restaurant 3%

Douglass Walker - THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 3%

Zack Steele - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

Cathy Barnett - MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Padgett Productions 2%

Hunter Henrickson - ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS AND STORIES OF JOHN DENVER - Maples Repertory Theatre 2%

Michaela McGarel - HOLIDAY INN - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Kellsey Bradley - NOISES OFF - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 18%

Corey Kilburn - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - High Tide Theatrical 15%

Nico Jenkins (Brom Bones) - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Marshfield Community Theatre 7%

Sarah Jenkins - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - High Tide Theatrical 7%

Patrick Schuster - GOD OF CARNAGE - High Tide Theatrical 6%

Kyle Bradley - NOISES OFF - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 6%

Alisa Lynn - THORNS - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 5%

Adie Ames - GOD OF CARNAGE - High Tide Theatrical 5%

Ethan Brower (Ichabod Crane) - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Marshfield Community Theatre 5%

Dri Hernadez - ROBIN HOOD - Kansas City Public Theatre 4%

Evan Gamsu - THE FATHER - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 4%

Elaine Elizabeth Clifford - ROBIN HOOD - Kansas City Public Theatre 3%

Tim Ahlenius - DIVE BUDDIES - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 3%

Elsa Bernauer - THORNS - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 2%

NED Stacie - NED'S NIGHT-HOLE LIVE - The Emerald 2%

Scott Shaw - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Barn Players 2%

Julie DeLana - THORNS - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 2%

Liz Oakley - GOD OF CARNAGE - High Tide Theatrical 2%

JC Tatschl - THE FATHER - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 1%

Reanna Harriss as Horatio - HAMLET VS ZOMBIES - Queen City Shakespeare Co. 1%

Renee Morrison - DIVE BUDDIES - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Carey Van Driest - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 15%

Juliet Simon - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Maples Repertory Theatre 9%

Kayli Gurley - LITTLE WOMEN - Balladeer Theatre Company 8%

Spencer Thompson - BRIGHT IDEAS - The Arts Asylum 8%

Angelle Mishon - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Maples Repertory Theatre 7%

Brandon Baker - 1601! A COMEDICALLY TRAGIC HAMLET ORIGIN STORY - Balladeer Theatre Company 6%

R.H. Wilhoit - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 6%

Elaine Clifford - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Julie Shaw - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Mateo Moreno - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Dri Hernandez - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Markus Raines - TERRACE WYATT JR'S: MEL 'N E [MELANIN & EDUCATED] - Kc Fringe Festival / Terrace Studios 5%

Todd Schnake - A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 4%

Kyle Tichenor - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Whim Productions 3%

Pete Kuhn - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Whim Productions 3%

Brad Mathewson - MY KID'S CHRISTMAS PROGRAM - Whim Productions 2%

Maya Zayn - ONCE UPON A TIME IN FRANCE - Terrace Studios & BrothaAbe Films 2%

Kathy Breeden - ONCE UPON A TIME IN FRANCE - Terrace Studios & BrothaAbe Films 2%

Lindsay Elizondo - ONCE UPON A TIME IN FRANCE - Terrace Studios & BrothaAbe Films 1%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

NOISES OFF - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 31%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center 17%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - High Tide Theatrical 14%

10 WAYS TO SURVIVE THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - Marshfield Community Theatre 12%

GOD OF CARNAGE - High Tide Theatrical 10%

THORNS - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 6%

THE FATHER - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 4%

NED'S NIGHT-HOLE LIVE - The Emerald 3%

DIVE BUDDIES - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 3%

Best Play (Professional)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 15%

LITTLE WOMEN - Balladeer Theatre Company 10%

BRIGHT IDEAS - The Arts Asylum 9%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Maples Repertory Theatre 9%

MACBETH - Heart of America Shakespeare Festival 8%

EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 8%

TERRACE WYATT JR'S: MEL 'N E [MELANIN & EDUCATED] - KC Fringe Festival / Terrace Studios 6%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

1601! A COMEDICALLY TRAGIC HAMLET ORIGIN STORY - Balladeer Theatre Company 6%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Whim Productions 4%

EUREKA DAY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

MRS. CHRISTIE - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

ONCE UPON A TIME IN FRANCE - Terrace Studios & BrothaAbe Films 3%

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

DREAM BIG - Ozarks Lyric Opera 100%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Corbin Chaffin - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre 19%

Andrew Wilson - SEUSSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre 14%

Andrew Wilson - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 11%

Tyler Simpson - HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 10%

Kelby Lorenz - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 8%

Jeremy Smith - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center 7%

Patrick Weaver - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 7%

Stephen Williams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Tide Theatrical 7%

Corbin Chaffin - COME FROM AWAY - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 6%

Nico Jenkins - 10 WAYS TO SURVIVE THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - Marshfield Community Theatre 5%

Alexandra Rovirosa - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 4%

Ashley Pike - DIVE BUDDIES - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Courtney O'Neill - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 23%

Johnmichael Borach - INTO THE WOODS - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 15%

John Rohr - THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 12%

Joe Burkhard - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Music Theatre Heritage 11%

Ellie Parks - 1601! A COMEDICALLY TRAGIC HAMLET ORIGIN STORY - Balladeer Theatre Company 9%

Gretchen Uglade - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Maples Repertory Theatre 9%

Kelli Harrod - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 8%

Bethany Elliott - MRS. CHRISTIE - Kansas City Actors Theatre 8%

Austin Cecil - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Whim Productions 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Christian Bernard - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 43%

Christian Bernard - SEUSSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre — Landers Theatre 16%

Macy Parsons - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 13%

Sterling Matthew Oliver - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 12%

William Fries - THORNS - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 7%

David Bronson - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 5%

Ben Choate - DIVE BUDDIES - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Connor Wang - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 35%

Nihan Yesil - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Music Theatre Heritage 18%

Daisy Melton - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 15%

Kirk Longhofer - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Maples Repertory Theatre 11%

Tim Braselton - A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 9%

Kevin King - MY KID'S CHRISTMAS PROGRAM - Whim Productions 6%

Thomas Newby - MRS. CHRISTIE - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Ezra Belt - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield little theatre 13%

Scott Salem - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 7%

Taylor Wehrenberg - LES MISÉRABLES - Springfield Little Theatre 7%

Ashtin Umstattd - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Springfield Little Theatre 7%

Czyz Bledsoe - HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 7%

Joseph Galetti - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Springfield Little Theatre 6%

Kellsey Bradley - ANYTHING GOES - Springfield Little Theatre 6%

Andrew Hand - FINDING NEVERLAND - Leawood Stage Company 4%

Kyle Bradley - COME FROM AWAY - Springfield Little Theatre 3%

Bailey Diehl & Kyler Sherman-Wilkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - HIGH TIDE THEATRICAL 3%

Kayla Buecker - HAIRSPRAY - Mosaic Arts Collective 3%

Alexandra Rovirosa - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 3%

Crystal Hilton- Poseidon/Gabe - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield community theatre 2%

Kira McShane- Charon/Oracle - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 2%

Alvin Thoden - FINDING NEVERLAND - Leawood Stage Company 2%

Gabby Catlin - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Springfield Little Theatre 2%

Ashtin Umstattd - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - High Tide Theatrical 2%

Warren Swedberg - RIDE THE CYCLONE - High Tide Theatrical 2%

Gabriel Willmoth - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 2%

Kristen Walker- Sally Jackson - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield community theatre 2%

Laura Day (Chiron) - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Marshfield Community Theatre 2%

Robin Carroll Dolci - CABARET - Blue Springs City Theatre 1%

Zack Isbell - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Place For Us Productions 1%

Mark Gideon - RIDE THE CYCLONE - High Tide Theatrical 1%

Lavelle Johnston - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Tide Theatrical 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Bri Woods - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 11%

Brietta Goodman - THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 11%

Julie Shaw - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 10%

Jessica Alcorn - THE WEDDING SINGER - Music Theatre Kansas City 8%

Stephonne Singleton - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Music Theatre Heritage 8%

Bethany Thomas - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 7%

Adam Quataishat - COME FROM AWAY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 7%

Timothy Houston - LEGALLY BLONDE - New Theatre Restaurant 6%

Miranda Brand - LEGALLY BLONDE - New Theatre Restaurant 6%

Mallory Hawkes - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

Randa Meierhenry - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Paula Saunders - THE WIZ - Music Theatre Heritage 5%

Isabel Hartzell - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Christian Owen - LEGALLY BLONDE - New Theatre Restaurant 4%

Holly Ruth Gale - HOLIDAY INN - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jennifer Eiffert - NOISES OFF - Springfield Little Theatre 39%

Miliani Kloster (Zombie Leader) - 10 WAYS TO SURVIVE THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - Marshfield Community Theatre 14%

Elaina Vanderflught as Ophelia - HAMLET VS ZOMBIES - Queen City Shakespeare Co. 14%

Dustin Reckling - THORNS - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 11%

Hawk - GOD OF CARNAGE - High Tide Theatrical 10%

Jake Funke - THORNS - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 6%

Neil Darling - THORNS - KC Fringe - Kansas City Young Audiences 3%

Steve Watt as Polonius - HAMLET VS ZOMBIES - Queen City Shakespeare Co. 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Tara Troy - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 15%

Savannah Dove - LITTLE WOMEN - Balladeer Theatre Company 12%

Amber Redmond - DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR - Unicorn Theatre 9%

Cinnamon Schultz - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 9%

John Rensenhouse - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 8%

Laurie Sutton - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 7%

Teisha M. Bankston - EVERYBODY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 7%

Anthony Blatter - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Jessica Franz-Martin - SILENT SKY - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 6%

Jean-Jacques Corbier - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Whim Productions 5%

Sadie Shannon - SILENT SKY - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 5%

Isabella Bourman - 1601! A COMEDICALLY TRAGIC HAMLET ORIGIN STORY - Balladeer Theatre Company 4%

Nick Ferrucci - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

Devin Burns - MY KID'S CHRISTMAS PROGRAM - Whim Productions 3%

Pam Schnake - A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

PETE THE CAT - Coterie Theatre 45%

DREAM BIG - Ozarks Lyric Opera 35%

LAW & ORDER FAIRY TAIL UNIT - Maples Repertory Theatre 13%

WILEY AND THE HAIRY MAN - Maples Repertory Theatre 7%

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Springfield Little Theatre 37%

Marshfield Community Theatre 11%

High Tide Theatrical 9%

Mosaic Arts Collective 8%

The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center 5%

Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

The Arts Asylum 4%

Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) 4%

Kansas City Public Theatre 3%

Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

A Place For Us Productions 2%

Springfield Contemporary Theatre 2%

The Barn Players 2%

Queen City Shakespeare Co. 2%

Blue Springs City Theatre 2%

Summit Theatre Group 1%

Leawood Stage Company 1%

First Act Theatre Arts 1%

Smet Theatrics 1%

The Emerald 0%

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Starlight Theatre 14%

Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 13%

Kansas City Repertory Theatre 11%

The Spooky Shit Show 10%

Maples Repertory Theatre 9%

Music Theatre Heritage 9%

Kansas City Actors Theatre 7%

Music Theatre Kansas City 7%

Balladeer Theatre Company 5%

New Theatre Restaurant 4%

Coterie Theatre 4%

KC MELTINGPOT THEATRE 2%

Whim Productions 2%

Folly Theater 1%

Heart of America Shakespeare Festival 1%

Padgett Productions 1%

The race is on for the Kansas City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Springfield Little Theatre 37% 2 Marshfield Community Theatre 11% 3 High Tide Theatrical 9% 4 Mosaic Arts Collective 8% 5 The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Eli DePriest - SECOND STAR TO THE RIGHT Springfield Little Theatre 35% 2 Candi McElveen - HEART OF THE STAGE: ROMANCE THE NIGHT Marshfield Community Theatre 12% 3 Warren Swedberg - GETHSEMANENE - BLOCKBUSTERS & BROADWAY High Tide Theatrical 12% 4 Teaghan Breiner - HEART OF THE STAGE: ROMANCE THE NIGHT Marshfield Community Theatre 10% 5 Danielle Anderson - MAGIC OF GRANDMAS Danielle Ate the Sandwich 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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