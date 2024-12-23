Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Great Plains Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Amanda Snead - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 13%

CJ Miller - MARY POPPINS - Blue Springs City Theatre 10%

Sarah Bezek - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 10%

Ann McCroskey/Millie Bell - ANASATASIA - Theatre in the Park 10%

Sophie Yancey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 8%

Alex Gumminger and Mandy Dulny - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 6%

Cristina Vansickle - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 6%

April Okken - MATILDA - First Act 5%

Austen McGranahan - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Judith Enyeart Reynolds Studio Theatre 4%

Valerie Martin & Katherine Allison - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 4%

Logan Torbet - ROCK OF AGES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 4%

Josh Inmon - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Springfield Little Theatre 4%

Valerie Martin - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 3%

April Okken - HELLO DOLLY! - First Act 3%

Liz Ernst and Hannah Ernst - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 3%

Valerie Martin - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%

Mandy Dulny - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 2%

hope williams - CURTAINS - First Act 2%

Valerie Martin & Katherine Allison - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jerry Jay Cranford/Christina Burton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 20%

Vanessa Severo - ONCE - KC Rep 14%

Guy Gardner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 13%

Dylan Blackwood - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 12%

Kacy Christensen - THE PROM - The White Theatre 9%

Dylan Blackwood - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 8%

Dylan Blackwood - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Jessica Wockenfuss - 42ND STREET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 6%

Maggie Osgood-Nicholls - THE JEWISH NUTCRACKER - The White Theatre 6%

Sam Hay - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Patricia Berning - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 20%

Danielle Trebus - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 19%

Alexandra Rovirosa - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 14%

Zari Black - FAIRVIEW - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 13%

SJ Jeter - REEFER MADNESS - The Arts Asylum 8%

Ruth Smerchek - FRANKENSTEIN - MNU 8%

SJ Jeter - BEAUTIFUL: A CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Barn Players 7%

Austin Skibbie - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 6%

Sarah Jeter - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Francie Kapono-Kuzila - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 19%

Georgianna Londre - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 15%

Becky Dibben - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 14%

Paul Kim - ONCE - KC Rep 10%

Garth Dunbar - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 8%

Becky Dibben - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Kashena Starr & Darren Wynne - BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 5%

Nancy Robinson - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Garth Dunbar - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Garth Dunbar - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Matt Snellgrove - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

Garth Dunbar - 42ND STREET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Jack Smith - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Guy Gardner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 9%

Amanda Snead - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 8%

Barb Nichols - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 8%

Justen Willhite - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 7%

Alexandra Rovirosa & Daniel Thompson - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 7%

Brett Buffum - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 7%

Kacy Christensen - INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 5%

Brad Rackers - BIG FISH - Summit Theatre Group 5%

Katia Milazzo - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 4%

Kristen Henning - MONSTERSONGS - Blue Springs City Theatre 4%

Liz Ernst - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 3%

Nki Calloway - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 3%

Joshua David Smith - NEXT TO NORMAL - High Tide Theatrical 3%

Maggie Osgood-Nicholls - THE JEWISH NUTCRACKER - The White Theatre 3%

Clayton Avery - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Judith Enyeart Reynolds Studio Theatre 3%

Logan Torbet - ROCK OF AGES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%

Austin Skibbie - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

Zane Champie - SEUSSICAL - Theatre in the Park 3%

Jessica Franz-Martin - BEAUTIFUL: A CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Barn Players 2%

Damron Armstrong - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 2%

Kipp Simmons - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%

Chris McCoy - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Theatre Lawrence 2%

Michael Grayman-Parkhurst - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 1%

Michael Grayman-Parkhurst - WORKING (KC EDITION) - Spinning Tree Theatre 1%

Daniel Thompson - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A place for us productions 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Austin Skibbie - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 15%

Jerry Jay Cranford - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 13%

Nick Padgett & Katie Gilchrist - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 13%

Stuart Carden - ONCE - KC Rep 10%

Cody Walls - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 8%

Cody Walls - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Tim Bair - THE PROM - The White Theatre 6%

Brandon McShaffrey - LUCKY STIFF - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Jay Jackson - BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 5%

Cody Walls - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Quin Gresham - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

Sam Hay - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Jeff Stockberger - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Jeremy Benton - 42ND STREET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Stan Cole - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 25%

David Martin - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 21%

Jon Herbert - FENCES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 16%

Jessica Franz-Martin - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Theatre Lawrence 14%

Keisha McMillen - FAIRVIEW - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 13%

Jamie Ulmer - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 12%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Katie Gilchrist - MISERY - Padgett Productions 16%

Karen Paisley - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 12%

John Rensenhouse - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 11%

Jonah Greene - TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 10%

Kayli Slayden - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 10%

Ile Haggins - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Melting Pot 9%

Peter Reynolds - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%

Morgan Hicks - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 6%

Teisha Bankston and Darren Sextro - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 6%

Todd Davison - SORRY! WRONG CHIMNEY! - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Tim Seib - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Karen Paisley - TURNERS COME AND GONE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 12%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 11%

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Park 9%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 8%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 7%

ROCK OF AGES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 7%

PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 5%

ANYTHING GOES - Theatre in the Park 4%

HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 4%

CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 4%

BEAUTIFUL: A CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Barn Players 3%

WORKING (KC EDITION) - Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 3%

DISENCHANTED - Shawnee Mission theatre in the park 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Theatre Lawrence 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 2%

RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 2%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Melting Pot 2%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

NEWSIES - New Theatre Restaurant 18%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 8%

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 7%

STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 6%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre Restaurant 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - KC Rep 6%

ONCE - KC Rep 6%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 6%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theatre Kansas City 5%

INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 4%

BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 3%

HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 3%

TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 3%

HOT - Unicorn theatre 3%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors TheatreZan 2%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 2%

JOE TURNERS COME AND GONE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%

NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

ALICE: DREAMING OF WONDERLAND - The Missouri Theatre 1%

POOR CLARE - Unicorn theatre 1%

MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

SEVEN GUITARS - Melting Pot 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Gabby Fierro - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 19%

Garrin Rosebrough - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Judith Enyeart Reynolds Studio Theatre 18%

Justin Dudzik - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 18%

Becky Ochoa - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - First Act 17%

Colton Rice - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 8%

Chuck Cline - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 7%

Chuck Cline - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 6%

Colton Rice - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 6%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alex Perry & Colton Rice - REEFER MADNESS - The Arts Asylum 10%

Justin Dudzik - INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 10%

Zan de Spelder - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 9%

Sean Glass and Kylee Loera - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 9%

Justin Dudzik - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 8%

Christopher Brusberg - 42ND STREET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 8%

Justin Dudzik - THE JEWISH NUTCRACKER - The White Theatre 6%

Zoe Spangler - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Justin Dudzik - THE PROM - The White Theatre 5%

Kent Buess - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Kent Buess - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Kent Buess - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Shelbi Arndt and Kylor Greene - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Jayson M. Lawshee - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Zan de Spelder - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

Christopher Brusberg - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Peter Leibold VI - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Shon Causer - LUCKY STIFF - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Erin Buffum - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 14%

James Levy - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 12%

Clayton Avery - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Springfield Little Theatre 8%

Alex Huff - CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 8%

Alex Huff - ROCK OF AGES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 7%

Ashley Jones Rivers - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 6%

Maddie Jenkins - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 6%

Grace Ann Mott - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 5%

Darrington Clark - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 5%

Teresa Farley - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

Kelsie Clark Massey - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 4%

Carla Wootton - GUYS AND DOLLS - Springfield Little Theatre 4%

Barbara Jurgensmeier - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 4%

Kathryn Cole - TICK TICK BOOM - High Tide Theatrical 3%

Ashley Jones Rivers - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

lindsay James - MATILDA - First Act 3%

Maddie Jenkins - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 2%

Grace Mott - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 2%

Ashley Jones Rivers - WORKING (KC EDITION) - Spinning Tree Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Anthony Edwards - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - KC Rep 24%

Daniel Doss - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 16%

Kevin Bogan - INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 12%

Cassie Nguyen - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The White Theatre 12%

Susie Jolink - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 8%

Julie Danielson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theater Kansas City 7%

Kyle Pickett - BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 7%

Kevin Bogan - THE PROM - The White Theatre 5%

Josh Walker - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

Matthew Meals - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 4%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 13%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 11%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 10%

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Park 9%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 8%

ROCK OF AGES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 6%

HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 6%

PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the park 5%

BIG FISH - Summit Theatre Group 4%

ANYTHING GOES - Theatre in the Park 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Summit Theatre Group 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: A CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Barn Players 3%

RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 2%

DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%

CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 2%

WORKING (KC EDITION) - Spinning Tree Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Theatre Lawrence 1%

LORENE'S REVERIE - Musical Theater Heritage 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 14%

NEWSIES - New Theatre Restaurant 13%

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Park 13%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - KC Rep 6%

STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 6%

ONCE - KC Rep 6%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 5%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theater Kansas City 4%

HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 3%

THE PROM - The White Theatre 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The White Theatre 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 3%

BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Repertory Theater of KC 2%

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Coterie 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

HOT - Unicorn theatre 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

42ND STREET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tyler Simpson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 10%

Mary Ann Traxler Rosinski - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 6%

Sally Trtan - NEXT TO NORMAL - High Tide Theatrical 6%

Martha Sue Allen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 6%

Anna O'Renick - MARY POPPINS - Blue Springs City Theatre 6%

Andrew Ainsworth - MARY POPPINS - Blue Springs City Theatre 5%

Kai Nanaikalani Chapin - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - A Place for Us Productions 5%

Erin Huffman Pettijohn - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 4%

Alexandra Rovirosa - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 4%

Areeb Lodhi - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

Anne Haines - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre in the Park 3%

Michelle Amos - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%

Bre Hays - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

Victoria Zackert - DISENCHANTED - Shawnee mission theatre in the park 3%

kaitlyn talken - HELLO DOLLY! - First Act 3%

Caroline Petersma - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

Terraye Watson - BEAUTIFUL: A CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Barn Players 3%

Cameron Carlson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%

Jesse White - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%

David Stelting - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 2%

Kyle Anderson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Park 2%

Katelynn Quick - SEUSSICAL - Theatre in the Park 2%

Aubrey May - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 2%

Margo Mikkelson - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 2%

Timothy Houston - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Austin Skibbie - HOT - Unicorn theatre 6%

Nick Padgett - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 6%

Alec Bridges - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 5%

Eric Geil - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 5%

Chloe Grace Kenyon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Willa H. Walberg - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Krista Eyler - INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 4%

Clayton Avery - BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 4%

Zane Champie - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 4%

Alex Gumminger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 4%

Shon Ruffin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - KC Rep 4%

Valerie Chamberlain - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Repertory Theater of KC 3%

Lacy Goetting - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 3%

Ben Ferguson - ONCE - KC Rep 3%

Christian Owen - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theatre Kansas City 3%

Mishi Schueller - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theatre Kansas City 3%

Cori Anne Weber - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 3%

Alex Burnette - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Cedar Valdez - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Meaghan Maher - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Melody Lieberman - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Lacy Goettling - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 2%

Tanner Rose - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Coterie 2%

Julie Pope - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre Restaurant 2%

Sam VanKampen - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Evelyn Reese Hale - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - City Theatre of Independence 16%

Peggy Mall - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 12%

Roland Netzer - FAIRVIEW - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 11%

Jessica Franz-Martin - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 10%

Richard Burt - NOISES OFF - City Theatre of Independence 10%

Jasmine Martin - FAIRVIEW - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 8%

David Martin - NOISES OFF - City Theatre of Independence 8%

Kade Day - HARVEY - First Act 7%

David Martin - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 6%

Brandon Stevens - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 6%

Isabel Warden - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 5%

Jim Tuchscherer - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 3%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Caity Nelson - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 12%

Kate Milazzo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre 9%

John Clancy - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 9%

Kathleen Warfel - MISERY - Padgett Productions 8%

Victor Raider-Wexler - TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 7%

Will Gurley - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 6%

Brad Shaw - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 6%

John Rensenhouse - JULIUS CAESAR - Heart of America Shakespeare Festival 5%

Kathy Breeden - TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 5%

R.H. Wilhoit - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Tim Ahlenius - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 4%

Saige Smith - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Mallory Hawks - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Chris Crawford - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Garrett McCord - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

Dennis Jackson - SEVEN GUITARS - Melting Pot 3%

John Rensenhouse - GASLIGHT - Kansas City Actors Theatre 2%

John Rensenhouse - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 2%

Jeffrey C. Wolf - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Eric Palmquist - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 2%

Lynn King - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - City Theatre of Independence 24%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 17%

FAIRVIEW - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 16%

NOISES OFF - City Theatre of Independence 15%

RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 11%

I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 8%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Bell Road Barn Players 8%



Best Play (Professional)

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 13%

TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 12%

MISERY - Padgett Productions 12%

MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 11%

NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 8%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Melting Pot 7%

JOE TURNERS COME AND GONE - The Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 7%

TERRACE WYATT, JR.’s: BLACK MAN, MISSOURI - KC Fringe at City Stage 7%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 7%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 6%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

SEVEN GUITARS - Melting Pot 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chuck Rogers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 22%

Patrick Weaver - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 16%

Keli Herrod - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 13%

Patrick Weaver - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 12%

Kenny Taylor - BIG FISH - Summit Theatre Group 10%

Lindsay Webster - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 10%

Colton Rice - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 9%

Frank Polleck - MUSIC MAN - The Missouri Theatre 5%

James Diemer - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

John Rohr - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 14%

Bethany Elliot - TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 12%

Todd Davison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%

Cody Walls - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 8%

Atif Rome - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 7%

Karen Paisley - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 7%

Justin Dudzik - THE JEWISH NUTCRACKER - The White Theatre 7%

Brian Bembridge - ONCE - KC Rep 7%

Colton Rice - REEFER MADNESS - The Arts Asylum 6%

Cody Walls - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Cody Walls & Trevor Pratt - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Ryan J. Zirngibl - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Ryan J. Zirngibl - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Doug Schroeder - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Melting Pot 3%

Ian Crawford - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

Doug Schroeder - SEVEN GUITARS - Melting Pot 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brady Rose - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 49%

Jeff Eubank - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 23%

Jeff Eubank - WORKING (KC EDITION) - Spinning Tree Theatre 15%

Bob Newton - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Theatre Lawrence 13%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Roger Stoddard - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 12%

Conor Wang - ONCE - KC Rep 12%

Will Gurley - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 9%

Michelle Nelson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 9%

Erin Auman - INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 9%

Dennis Jackson - SEVEN GUITARS - Melting Pot 7%

Mark Johnson - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 6%

Jerod Rivers - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The White Theatre 6%

Mark Johnson - MISERY - Padgett Productions 5%

Mary Robinson - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Gianna Agostino - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Mary Robinson - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Dennis Jackson - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Melting Pot 4%

Kirk Longhofer - TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 3%

Thomas Newby - POOR CLARE - Unicorn theatre 3%

Scott Murdock - LUCKY STIFF - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sariah Pinick - MARY POPPINS - Blue Springs City Theatre 9%

Nathan Middleton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 8%

Ashton Bennett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 7%

Alma Fusco - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 7%

Abel Affleck - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 5%

Drew Chamberlin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 5%

Erica Baruth - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 5%

Kristen Alley - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - A Place for Us Productions 4%

Laura Jacob - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

Jessica Alcorn - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 4%

Katie Kaminski - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

Patrick Graham - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 3%

Kevin Rehrer - BIG FISH - Summit Theatre Group 3%

Tracy Fox - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

Janel Johnson - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 3%

Stan Cole - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

Bryan Davis - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%

Amber Affleck - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%

Katelynn Quick - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 3%

Daniel Thompson - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 3%

Ellen Welander - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Theatre Lawrence 3%

Steven Rice - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 2%

Bri Nicoletti - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 2%

Fran Opheim - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%

Layla Abu-Saada - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Ashley Pankow - ONCE - KC Rep 10%

Griffin Cole - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 9%

Mary Ann Traxler - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theatre Kansas City 8%

Katie Gilchrist - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 7%

Lucas Lowry - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 6%

Weston Thomas - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 6%

Sheridan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre Restaurant 6%

Collin O'Connor - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre Restaurant 5%

Adam Bashian - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

Chloe Grace Kenyon - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Shelly Verdon - ONCE - KC Rep 4%

Jay Allen - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Coterie 4%

McKenna Standford - SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Opera 4%

Violet Beauregarde - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Katelyn Shreiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Olivia Buckley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Dan Weschler - ONCE - KC Rep 2%

Jean McCormick - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Hannah Hill - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Shanna Jones - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Coterie 2%

Orion Turner - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Nathan Clift - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

Nick Wetta - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Dylan Blackwood - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Megan Mistretta - LUCKY STIFF - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Sarah Montoya - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 18%

Jessica Franz-Martin - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 16%

Henry Morgan - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 13%

Trevor Belt - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 12%

Dan Phillips - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 9%

Eliza Cantlay - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 8%

Diane Wurzer - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 8%

Chip Tressler - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 7%

Kimberly O’ Brien - DEAD MAN’S CELL PHONE - Theatre Lawrence 7%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Tony Beasley - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 16%

Donna Parrone - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre 11%

Chioma Anyanwu - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 11%

Kayli Slayden - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 10%

Alan Knoll - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 8%

Matt Schwader - JULIUS CAESAR - Heart of America Shakespeare Festival 8%

Teisha Bankston - POOR CLARE - Unicorn theatre 7%

Sarah Noé - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 6%

Scott Cordes - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Halley Electra Mayo - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

Robert Coppage III - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Daniel Harray - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Logan Black - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

Michael Thanh Tran - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Theatre in the Park 21%

Springfield Little Theatre 19%

Gladstone Theatre in the Park 16%

A Place For Us Productions 7%

Olathe Civic Theatre Association 6%

Summit Theatre Group Studio 6%

City Theatre of Independence 5%

Leawood Stage Company 3%

Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

The Barn Players 3%

KC Public Theatre 3%

Theatre Lawrence 3%

Jewell Theatre Company 2%

Robidoux Resident Theatre | 1%

Theater of Independence 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

KC Rep 12%

The White Theatre 11%

Unicorn theatre 9%

New Theatre 8%

Great Plains Theatre 8%

Music Theatre Kansas City 8%

Padgett Productions 6%

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 5%

Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 5%

Music Theater Heritage 5%

Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

The New Theater 4%

The Arts Asylum 3%

The Warwick 2%

The Missouri Theatre 2%

Melting Pot 2%

The Warwick Theatre 1%

Theatre Atchison 0%



Comments