NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre has announced the directors for its 2027 season, featuring six summer productions and a holiday presentation of It's a Wonderful Life.

The season will open with Little House on the Prairie: The Musical, running June 4–13, 2027, directed by Robyne Parrish, Artistic Director of the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre. Based on the world of Laura Ingalls Wilder, the musical follows life on the American frontier.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will follow June 25–July 4, directed by Stephen Santa, former Artistic Director of Jumping Jack Theater, a company specializing in sensory theatre experiences for audiences with developmental disabilities and sensory sensitivities. The musical follows a group of middle school students competing in a spelling bee while navigating the challenges of growing up.

The Color Purple will run July 16–25, directed by Tome Cousin, whose credits include Lincoln Center Theater and Asolo Repertory Theatre. Based on Alice Walker's novel, the musical follows Celie's journey toward independence and self-discovery, featuring a score influenced by gospel, jazz, blues, and soul.

The season continues with Father of the Bride, running August 13–22, directed by Peter Reynolds, Artistic Director of Philadelphia's Mauckingbird Theatre Company and Head of Musical Theater at Temple University. The comedy follows a father dealing with the complications and expenses of his daughter's upcoming wedding.

Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes will run September 3–12, directed by Tom Quaintance, Artistic Director of Virginia Stage Company, whose credits also include the Guthrie Theater. Set in the early 20th-century South, the drama follows the Hubbard family as conflicts over wealth and power threaten their relationships.

The summer season concludes with Always... Patsy Cline, running September 24–October 3, directed by Melissa Rain Anderson, whose credits include Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City Center Encores!, and The York Theatre Company. Based on the friendship between singer Patsy Cline and fan Louise Seger, the musical features more than two dozen of Cline's songs, including "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," and "Walkin' After Midnight."

For its holiday production, the Lyceum will present It's a Wonderful Life, directed by Robyne Parrish, December 10–19, 2027. The production replaces A Christmas Carol, which the theatre has staged for the past 12 years. The story follows George Bailey as he discovers the impact his life has had on those around him.

Season ticket renewals began October 5, 2026, followed by group sales on October 14, new season tickets on November 4, and flex pack sales on November 11. Individual tickets will go on sale March 3, 2027.

For tickets and additional information, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit professional theatre located in Arrow Rock, Missouri. The 416-seat venue has operated for 65 years, presenting musicals, plays, and comedies with professional artists and production teams.

The race is on for the Kansas City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Springfield Little Theatre 42% 2 Marshfield Community Theatre 12% 3 High Tide Theatrical 10% 4 Mosaic Arts Collective 9% 5 Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Eli DePriest - SECOND STAR TO THE RIGHT Springfield Little Theatre 37% 2 Candi McElveen - HEART OF THE STAGE: ROMANCE THE NIGHT Marshfield Community Theatre 12% 3 Warren Swedberg - GETHSEMANENE - BLOCKBUSTERS & BROADWAY High Tide Theatrical 12% 4 Teaghan Breiner - HEART OF THE STAGE: ROMANCE THE NIGHT Marshfield Community Theatre 10% 5 Danielle Anderson - MAGIC OF GRANDMAS Danielle Ate the Sandwich 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming