A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Close After 12 Seasons at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

For twelve magical seasons, the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre has welcomed audiences into the world of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL. This December 11–20, the Lyceum invites families and friends to celebrate one final season of this treasured production, adapted for the stage by former Producing Artistic Director Quin Gresham and directed by Peter Reynolds.

Quin Gresham's cherished adaptation returns December 11–20 for its 12th and final season before IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE ushers in a new holiday tradition in 2027.

Since its debut in 2014, Gresham's adaptation has become a cherished holiday tradition in mid-Missouri, delighting generations of theatregoers with its dazzling scenery, beautiful costumes, festive music, and timeless message of redemption, generosity, and the true spirit of Christmas.

The story follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a remarkable Christmas Eve journey as four visiting spirits reveal his past, present, and possible future, offering him one last chance to discover the joy of compassion and human connection. Many beloved regulars return this season, and some fantastic new talent as well, including Don Richards as Scrooge (Wicked, Side Show, Urinetown on Broadway), Courtney Leigh Halford as Mrs. Cratchit (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Sarah O'Donnell as Ghost of Christmas Present, Paris Porche Richardson (Into the Woods), Anton Gillis-Adelman (The Boys), Faith Hargadon (9 to 5), Manon Halliburton (The Sopranos) and many more.

As the Lyceum bids a fond farewell to this beloved production, audiences can look forward to a new holiday tradition in 2027. The theatre will present Philip Grecian's adaptation of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, based on Frank Capra's classic film, in 2027, directed by new Artistic Director, Robyne Parrish. The heartwarming story of George Bailey and the extraordinary impact of an ordinary life promises to bring the same spirit of hope, family, and community that audiences have come to love during the holiday season in Arrow Rock.

While A CHRISTMAS CAROL takes its final bow, the Lyceum's commitment to bringing exceptional holiday storytelling to the stage continues.

EVENT DETAILS

Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL run December 11–20, 2026, at the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, 114 High Street, Arrow Rock, Missouri.

Tickets are available at www.lyceumtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 660-837-3311.

About the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit professional theatre located in the historic village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. Celebrating its 65th season in 2026, the Lyceum brings professional artists from across the country together to produce Broadway-caliber theatre in its intimate 416-seat venue.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, the Union for Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone