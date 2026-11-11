A CHORUS LINE to Open at Newly Renovated White Theatre at The J in Kansas City

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The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre at The J will reopen its newly renovated space with 'A Chorus Line,' running November 7-22. The musical was the first production staged at The White Theatre in fall 2005. Its return opens the theatre's 2026-27 Theatre Series and welcomes audiences back to the renovated venue.

Set during a single Broadway audition, 'A Chorus Line' follows 17 dancers competing for eight spots in a new show's chorus. Under the watchful eye of director Zach, each dancer shares how they came to dance, what drives them, and what they are willing to sacrifice for a place onstage. Winner of the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and nine Tony Awards, the musical celebrates the passion, resilience and vulnerability of ensemble performers through songs including 'What I Did for Love,' 'One' and 'At the Ballet.'

The cast features Kacy Christensen as Zach, Liz Golson as Cassie Ferguson, Brian Houchin as Larry, Taylor Rand as Diana Morales, Raleigh Peterson as Sheila Bryant, Lacy Goettling as Maggie Winslow, Mckenna Lewis as Bebe Bensenheimer, Willa Walberg as Judy Turner, Mckenna Wilson as Kristine Urich, Ella Bentley as Val Clark, Weston Thomas as Bobby Mills, Cody Kreutzer as Mark Anthony, Austin Shively as Greg Gardner, Topher Michael as Paul San Marco, Paul Ruf as Mike Costa, Maxwell McIntire as Don Kerr, Bubba Hayne as Al DeLuca, Stefanie Garlick as Connie Wong, and Lucas Lowry as Richie Walters. Aimee Grajeda serves as Dance Captain and Ensemble member, with Maeve Murphy, LB, Johnny Dinh Phan, Blythe Renay, Pancha Brown, and Sydney Nicks rounding out the ensemble.

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