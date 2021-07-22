YOUR LIE IN APRIL Will Be Performed at the Nissay Theatre in May 2022

The musical theater adaptation of Japanese manga Your Lie in April, produced by Toho and Fuji TV, is set for a new world premiere date on May 7th, 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its original opening date in July 2020. With original music by Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Bonnie & Clyde), lyrics by Carly Robyn Green, Tracy Miller, and Wildhorn, and arrangements and orchestrations by Jason Howland (Beautiful, Little Women), the musical based on Naoshi Arakawa's Kodansha manga is directed by Ikko Ueda and written by Riko Sakaguchi.

Since penning this show, Wildhorn, Miller and Green have been working on a slate of new projects together, including Kung Fu Masters (based on the lives of Bruce Lee and Ip Man) for Joyway in China, an avant-garde musical adaptation of Osamu Dazai's No Longer Human for Ranspace in China, The Light of Firenze (based on a Renaissance competition between Leonardo DaVinci and Michelangelo) for OD Company in South Korea, and an untitled Houdini musical with Viennese playwright Thomas Kahry and Broadway and West End writer/director Gordon Greenberg.

The Your Lie in April musical stars Yuta Koseki, Tatsunari Kimura, Erika Ikuta, Fuka Yuzuki, Koka Mizuta, and Takuto Teranishi. Its world premiere run is set for May 7-29, 2022 at the Nissay Theatre in Tokyo, Japan, and a nationwide tour of Japan will follow in June.