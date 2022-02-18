The New National Theatre Cancels YOSHIDA MIYAKO'S SELECTION Due to COVID-19

The New National Theatre's Ballet "Yoshida Miyako's Selection" has been cancelled due to COVID-19 infections within the company. The ballet was set to be performed 19-23 February.

After testing those involved with the production, two people were revealed to be infected with the virus, according to a statement from the theatre.

Patrons who purchased the tickets can receive a refund. Refund method depends on how you bought your ticket. Please see as follows.

1. By Web Box Office of the New National Theatre, Tokyo

Tickets purchased online will automatically be refunded to your credit card.

2. By telephone or at the Box Office in the theatre.

Please email your information as following to <voice_g01@nntt.jac.go.jp> by 16 March, 2022.

- Name

- The Title of the Cancelled Show

- The Date of the Show

- The Floor number, the Row number and the Seat number of your ticket

- Phone Number

- E-mail Address

For information regarding the cancelled performance, please send us an Email to voice_g01@nntt.jac.go.jp or Contact Us page.