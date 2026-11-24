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The anan AWARD 2026 ceremony was held on November 14, with SixTONES taking home the Grand Prize and KEY TO LIT receiving the New Hero Award. This marks SixTONES’ second Grand Prize win, following their recognition at the inaugural ceremony in 2020.

SixTONES

At the ceremony, Jesse of SixTONES expressed his delight at receiving the honor. “It is a great honor. We are incredibly happy!” he said. Reflecting on the group’s journey, he added, “We have simply given our all to the work in front of us, and before we knew it, we had received this award.” He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to their fans and the many people who support them behind the scenes.

Yugo Kochi looked back on the group’s photo shoots for anan, explaining that the editor-in-chief had developed a concept based on the letters in the group’s name. “For this shoot, we were told, ‘Today, we’re shooting an S,’ or ‘Today, we’re shooting an I,’” he recalled. The members even checked the monitor together, discussing which poses would best capture each letter.

Hokuto Matsumura also spoke about the appeal of performing live, particularly at stadiums. He noted how the open sky, wind, temperature, and changing light create elements that performers cannot control. “The more of these uncontrollable factors there are, the stronger the sense of being at a live performance becomes,” he said, adding that the memories made in such an environment were especially meaningful.

Asked about the group’s future goals, Juri Tanaka explained that they prefer to focus on the work immediately before them rather than setting specific long-term targets. “I hope that, wherever we eventually arrive, it will be a wonderful view,” he said.

KEY TO LIT

Meanwhile, KEY TO LIT received the New Hero Award. Taisho Iwasaki expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are truly happy to receive an award at the anan AWARD, which has such a long history.” With the group’s CD debut scheduled for December 9, he described the recognition as a great source of encouragement at this important moment.

Looking ahead to 2027, Mizuki Inoue shared the group’s ambition to make KEY TO LIT a widely recognized name. He also expressed his hope that they would one day win the Grand Prize themselves, following in the footsteps of SixTONES.

Other honorees included Akari Hasegawa, who received the Lifestyle Award; Hiro Odagiri, who received the Empowerment Award; and Akari Takaishi, who received the Actor Award. The awards also recognized Virtual Star Black Onyx, Speed Prince Ryusei Sakai, and Athlete Ayase Ueda, who appeared via video.

The anan AWARD 2026 ceremony will be available to watch for free on the official anan YouTube channel.

A special year-end issue of anan, will be released on December 23. The honorees who gathered at the ceremony will reunite in the magazine’s pages for a special feature celebrating the faces that defined the year.

Photo Credit: ©anan AWARD 2026

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