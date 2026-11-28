NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

At Universal Studios Japan, the seasonal event Universal Holiday Wonders ～Discover U!!!～ is bringing festive cheer to the park this winter. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the park is marking the holiday season with Christmas-themed character greetings, the long-awaited return of a special message show after nine years, and the largest-ever edition of the Universal Food Festival.

The opening ceremony featured Japanese celebrity couple Miki Fujimoto and Tomoharu Shoji. Here is a look at the seasonal entertainment, special character experiences, and festive food offerings awaiting guests this winter.

[Want to see more exclusive photos from our coverages? Follow us on Instagram and X for behind-the-scenes content!]

Table of Contents

I. Universal Holiday Wonders ~Discover U!!!~

１. Opening Ceremony

２. Holiday Character Greetings

３. Power of Rock: Holidays are Rockin'

４. Joy of Lights

５. Light Up the Night ~Christmas Celebration~

６. Universal Food Festival

II. Conclusion

Winter at Universal Studios Japan is filled with festive decorations and seasonal entertainment as the park celebrates its 25th anniversary. Beloved characters appear in special holiday costumes, while a variety of shows and greetings bring the spirit of Christmas to every corner of the park.

This year also introduces a new way to meet some of the park's most popular characters: guests dining at selected locations may find Elmo, Snoopy, and other familiar faces stopping by their tables. Even a meal becomes part of the holiday experience.

With entertainment and activities for families, friends, and couples alike, the seasonal celebration offers plenty of ways to make lasting memories with loved ones.

The press preview on November 12 featured Japanese celebrity couple Miki Fujimoto and Tomoharu Shoji, who joined children invited through the Holiday Kids Free Pass for the opening ceremony. With snow-like confetti falling around them, the couple celebrated the start of the holiday season at the park.

Throughout the park, guests can encounter beloved characters dressed in festive holiday outfits. The Minions, Elmo, Snoopy, Hello Kitty, and many other familiar faces appear in seasonal costumes, making for special photo opportunities.

One of this year's notable additions is a new character greeting experience at Studio Stars Restaurant and the Universal Market.

While guests enjoy their meals, characters such as Elmo and Snoopy may stop by their tables for a surprise visit.

Rather than meeting characters in a traditional greeting area, guests can enjoy an unexpected encounter right in the middle of their dining experience.The combination of holiday-themed food and character interactions makes this a particularly appealing experience for families. It is a fun way to add an extra touch of magic to a meal at the park.

The seasonal Stage Entertainment continues with Power of Rock: Holidays are Rockin', a high-energy musical show featuring live vocals and dance performances.

The performers bring a selection of winter and Christmas favorites to life with powerful singing and choreography. Familiar holiday tunes create an uplifting atmosphere, inviting guests to tap their feet and enjoy the festive spirit.

With its energetic performances and feel-good music, the show offers an entertaining experience for guests of all ages.

One of the most anticipated highlights of this year's celebration is the return of Joy of Lights, a special message show making its comeback after nine years.

Messages from guests to the people who matter most to them appear on a large screen at Gramercy Park. Whether addressed to family members, friends, or partners, each message is brought to life through music and light.

At the press preview, a special presentation was unveiled ahead of the show's public opening. Messages appeared one after another across the screen, accompanied by beautiful music and falling snow, transforming the venue into a magical winter scene.

What makes the show particularly moving is the sincerity of the messages themselves. Words of gratitude and affection that are not always easy to express in everyday life take center stage, encouraging viewers to think about the people they hold dear.

Tomoharu also shared his emotional reaction after seeing a message from his wife appear during the presentation."We both ended up in tears!" he recalled, describing how meaningful it was to express feelings that might otherwise go unspoken.

For guests watching alongside someone special, the show may offer a moment to share a few heartfelt words of their own. It is a touching addition to the park's holiday entertainment.The show runs from November 25, 2026, through January 11, 2027.

Held at Gramercy Park in the New York area, Light Up the Night: Christmas Celebration is 30-minute holiday show featuring accomplished singers and dancers performing Christmas songs. Popular characters including Elmo, Snoopy, and Hello Kitty also join the festivities.

Colorful lighting effects and large-screen visuals transform the venue into a vibrant Christmas setting. The performances by the characters and entertainers bring an infectious sense of fun, while the music and choreography create a lively holiday atmosphere.

As snow falls across the venue, the combination of light, music, and seasonal effects creates a magical winter scene for guests of all ages. It is a festive entertainment offering that adds a special touch to an evening at the park.

The show runs from November 25, 2026, through January 11, 2027.

No visit to a seasonal event would be complete without sampling its limited-time food offerings. This year, the Universal Food Festival returns on its largest scale ever, with an extensive selection of dishes and treats available at restaurants and food stands throughout the park.

Here are six of the seasonal items sampled during the press preview.

Roast Potato Mountain Jr. with Raclette Cheese Sauce

Roast Potato Mountain Jr. with Raclette Cheese Sauce

and Assorted Churritos with Chocolate Dip

A tempting combination for cheese lovers, this dish pairs roasted potatoes with a rich raclette cheese sauce.

The creamy cheese complements the fluffy potatoes beautifully. Simple yet satisfying, it is the kind of snack that makes it hard to stop at just one bite.

Assorted Churritos with Chocolate Dip

A popular park snack gets a festive twist with this assortment featuring four different churro flavors.

The variety makes it easy to sample several options, while the accompanying chocolate sauce offers another way to enjoy them. Dip the churros for an extra layer of flavor, or share the assortment with friends and family to discover everyone's favorite.

Belgian Waffle and Chocolate Sundae ～ Caramel & Nuts～

Of the six items sampled, this was my personal favorite and my top recommendation for the season.

The dessert combines a Belgian waffle with a chocolate sundae, enhanced by the rich flavor of caramel and the nutty aroma of its toppings.

The nuts add a pleasant crunch and a savory contrast to the sweetness, while the waffle makes the dessert particularly satisfying. If you are looking for one treat to try this winter, this is the one I would recommend.

Power-Up! Milk Tea with Super Star & Popcorn

This eye-catching drink comes topped with popcorn and marshmallows. Despite its playful appearance, the milk tea itself has a gentle, approachable flavor that is easy to enjoy.

The toppings add both visual appeal and an interesting mix of textures, making it a fun drink to enjoy while exploring the park.

Truffle-Scented Chicken Pot Pie Meal

This warm, comforting plate is infused with the rich aroma of truffle, making it an inviting choice during the winter season.

Both the chicken and the pastry are delicious, with the crisp texture of the pie crust complementing the savory filling. It is a satisfying dish that brings a little festive warmth to the dining experience.

Bûche de Noël ― Chocolate ＆ Raspberry

A Christmas classic makes its appearance in the form of this festive dessert.The rich chocolate flavor is balanced by a touch of raspberry, creating a combination that is not overly sweet. It is an enjoyable treat and a lovely choice to finish a holiday meal.

As Universal Studios Japan celebrates its 25th anniversary, Universal Holiday Wonders ~Discover U!!!~ brings a festive range of seasonal experiences to the park.

From character greetings in holiday costumes and lively musical performances to atmospheric nighttime shows, there is something to enjoy throughout the day and into the evening.

Among the highlights is the return of Joy of Lights, which offers guests a chance to share heartfelt messages with the people who matter most. The new character visits at dining locations and the largest-ever Universal Food Festival also add fresh dimensions to the holiday experience.

The food selection is another reason to visit, with everything from convenient snacks and warm savory dishes to beautifully presented seasonal desserts.

Surrounded by festive decorations, music, and the excitement of the holiday season, Universal Studios Japan offers plenty of opportunities to make special memories with the people you love.

Universal Holiday Wonders ~Discover U!!!~

November 13, 2026 – January 17, 2027

Photo Credit :[TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.MINIONS TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. TM and © 2026 Sesame Workshop © 2026 Peanuts Worldwide LLC © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPROVAL NO. EJ6110209 Ayaka Ozaki]

Free newsletter Get Japan theater news every week Openings, reviews and casting from Japan, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

More on Universal Studios Japan Recent Articles Feature: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN'S HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS: A DECADE AND A HALF OF REIGNITING EXTREME FEAR

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone