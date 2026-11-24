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The 43rd Best Jeanist 2026 Awards Ceremony, was held in Tokyo on November 18.

In the General Selection category, Ren Meguro of Snow Man won the Male category for the third consecutive year, earning induction into the Best Jeanist Hall of Fame. Meru Nukumi took home the Female category award for the first time.

“I’m really happy. Since this is my third consecutive win, I feel a little sad thinking that I may not be able to come here again. But I’m glad to have been inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Ren said. He also revealed that he wears jeans regularly, describing them as “truly like a partner” to him.

Ren Meguro Enters Best Jeanist Hall of Fame

Meru, celebrating her first win, shared her delight: “I wear denim regularly, so I’m very happy to receive such an honorable award for something I love so much.” She also expressed her desire to continue wearing jeans in the future.

The Amazon Fashion Special Award went to ANNA of the girl group MEOVV. As the inaugural recipient, she spoke about her hopes of expressing different sides of herself through fashion and music.

In the Council Selection category, Ryuta Sato, Anne Nakamura, and Kotaro Yoshida were honored. Ryuta expressed his joy at receiving an award he had admired since childhood.

The Best Jeanist Awards are presented by the JAPAN JEANS ASSOCIATION.

©JAPAN JEANS ASSOCIATION

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