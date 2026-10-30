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[PHOTOS] RED CARPET OF 39TH TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL at Tokyo

39th Tokyo International Film Festival Opens with 262 Star-Studded Guests Brightening the Rainy Red Carpet

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The 39th Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off in Tokyo on October 26. A total of 262 glittering guests from Japan and abroad gathered at the venue, drawing enthusiastic cheers from 620 spectators and over 200 members of the press for a grand opening.

[PHOTOS] RED CARPET OF 39TH TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL at Tokyo Image
Kento Nakajima: Festival Navigator of 39th Tokyo International Film Festival

[PHOTOS] RED CARPET OF 39TH TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL at Tokyo Image

[PHOTOS] RED CARPET OF 39TH TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL at Tokyo Image

[PHOTOS] RED CARPET OF 39TH TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL at Tokyo Image
Tori Matsuzaka and Junichi Okada: "SUKIYAKI" (Opening Film )
[PHOTOS] RED CARPET OF 39TH TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL at Tokyo Image
Takumi Kitamura [Center] (Your Story – Kimi No Hanashi )
[PHOTOS] RED CARPET OF 39TH TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL at Tokyo Image
Mei Nagan [Center] (The Night Queen of Himachi )
[PHOTOS] RED CARPET OF 39TH TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL at Tokyo Image
Nonoka Hara and Ryuto Sakuma(ACEes) (A Bouquet of Light for You )

Photo Credit :[©2026 TIFF] 



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