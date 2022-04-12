New National Theatre Cancels THE ANTIPODES Performances

New National Theatre has cancelled the performances of The Antipodes from 8 to 11 April as a person involved in the production had a fever. It turned out that the person was tested negative for COVID-19 and all other members involved in The Antipodes were also tested negative for COVID-19.

In addition, TOMIOKA Koichiro has withdrawn from the production due to health reason and CHO Yonho will replace him. In light of this development, the company decided to cancel the performance on 13 April as they are unable to prepare for it.

As for KATO Ririka who cancelled the first few performances, she will perform in the production from the performance on 16 April. Marissa will take on her role until 15 April.

Patrons who purchased the tickets for the performance on 13 April can receive a refund.

Refund method depends on how you bought your ticket. Please see as follows.



1. By Web Box Office of the New National Theatre, Tokyo



Tickets purchased online will automatically be refunded to your credit card.



2. By telephone or at the Box Office in the theatre.

Please email your information as following to <voice_g01@nntt.jac.go.jp> by 27 April, 2022.

- Name

- The Title of the Cancelled Show

- The Date of the Show

- The Floor number, the Row number and the Seat number of your ticket

- Phone Number

- E-mail Address