Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
【MTV VMAJ 2026】MRS. GREEN APPLEが「VIDEO OF THE YEAR」3年連続受賞の快挙
SixTONESはじめ、東京ドームに豪華アーティストが集結
音楽＆エンターテインメント・チャンネル「MTV」は10月29日、東京ドームにて音楽アワード「MTV VMAJ 2026」を開催した。2002年のスタートから24回目を迎えた本イベントでは、各部門の最優秀作品の発表に加え、レッドカーペットや豪華出演陣によるライブパフォーマンスが繰り広げられた。
年間で最も優れ、一般投票で最多票を獲得した作品に贈られる「Video of the Year」には、Mrs. GREEN APPLEの「Brand New」が選出された。同グループはMV部門3冠や特別賞「Best Live Production」を含む計5冠を達成したほか、同賞において史上初となる3年連続受賞の快挙を達成。当日はライブ終了後に会場へ駆けつけるサプライズ登場を果たし、詰めかけた観客を沸かせた。
また、ライブステージではORANGE RANGEをはじめ、乃木坂46、INI、JO1、アイナ・ジ・エンドら多彩なアーティストがパフォーマンスを披露。終盤には「Group of the Year」を含む4冠を獲得したSixTONESが登場し、トリを務めた。
イベントの模様は11月15日19時30分よりMTVで放送され、TELASAでも独占配信される。
受賞作品・受賞者一覧一部抜粋
【SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS】
・Artist of the Year：BTS
・Group of the Year：SixTONES
・Song of the Year：米津玄師 「IRIS OUT」
・Album of the Year：Fuji Kaze「Prema」
・Best Live Production：Mrs. GREEN APPLE「DOME TOUR 2025 “BABEL no TOH”」
・Performance of theYear：&TEAM
・Best Asia Song：&TEAM
・Best Live Performance：BE:FIRST
・BEST Asia Group：INI
・MTV Breakthrough Song：M!LK「好きすぎて滅！」
【部門別最優秀作品】
・Best Group Video -Japan-：SixTONES「Dance Forever」(Dir. Daichi Yasuda)
・Best Group Video -International-：BTS「SWIM」(Dir. Tanu Muiño)
・Best New Artist Video -Japan-：HANA「ROSE」(Dir. Kim Youngjo、Yoo Seungwoo)
・Best Dance & Vocal Group Video：JO1「BE CLASSIC」(Dir. SAM SON)
・Best Alternative Video：Mrs. GREEN APPLE「lulu.」(Dir. Hidejin Kato)
・Best Pop Video：SixTONES「一秒」(Dir. Takuto Shimpo)
・Best R&B Video：Fujii Kaze「Hachikō」(Dir. MESS)
・Best Dance Video：大森元貴「催し」(Dir. Motoki Ohmori /Jimmy Vi)
・Best Choreography：M!LK「好きすぎて滅！」(Dir. MONA)
・Best Trending Video：EBiDAN(恵比寿学園男子部)「Yes! 東京」(Dir. G2 YUKI TSUJIMOTO)
・Best Buzz Video：超ときめき♡宣伝部「超最強」(Dir. MONA)
・Best Creative Video：サカナクション「怪獣」(Dir. Yusuke Tanaka)
・Best Style Video：乃木坂46「最後に階段を駆け上がったのはいつだ？」(Dir. Kazuma Ikeda)
・Best Visual Effects：Mrs. GREEN APPLE「クスシキ」(Dir. Yasuhiro Arafune)
・Best Cinematography：SixTONES「マイオンリー」(Dir. Daichi Yasuda)
・Best Editing：Mrs. GREEN APPLE「Brand New」(Dir. Kazuma Kitada)
Photo Credit :[撮影：田中聖太郎、上山陽介 ]
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