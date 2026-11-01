MRS. GREEN APPLE WINS 'VIDEO OF THE YEAR' FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR AT MTV VMAJ 2026

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On October 29, global music and entertainment network MTV hosted the music awards ceremony "MTV VMAJ 2026" at Tokyo Dome. Marking its 24th edition since launching in 2002, the event featured main award announcements alongside a glamorous red carpet and live performances by a star-studded lineup.

SixTONES taking the stage for the grand finale

The top honor of the night, "Video of the Year,” awarded to the most outstanding music video selected by public vote, went to Mrs. GREEN APPLE for "Brand New." The group secured five awards in total, including three music video category wins and the special award for "Best Live Production." Additionally, they made history as the first artist ever to win "Video of the Year" for three consecutive years. Mrs. GREEN APPLE surprised the audience by arriving at the venue straight after completing their own live concert earlier that evening, delighting fans in attendance.

The live stage featured dynamic performances by a diverse roster of artists, including ORANGE RANGE, Nogizaka46, INI, JO1, and Aina the end. SixTONES, who took home four awards including "Group of the Year," took the stage toward the end of the show to bring the event to its grand finale.

The event will be broadcast on MTV on November 15 at 7:30 PM JST and will stream exclusively on TELASA.

Selected Winners & Awarded Works

【SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS】

・Artist of the Year：BTS

・Group of the Year：SixTONES

・Song of the Year：Kenshi Yonezu "IRIS OUT"

・Album of the Year：Fuji Kaze "Prema"

・Best Live Production：Mrs. GREEN APPLE "DOME TOUR 2025 ‘BABEL no TOH’”

・Performance of theYear：&TEAM

・Best Asia Song：&TEAM

・Best Live Performance：BE:FIRST

・BEST Asia Group：INI

・MTV Breakthrough Song：M!LK "Sukisugite METSU!"

【CATEGORY WINNERS】

・Best Group Video -Japan-：SixTONES "Dance Forever"(Dir. Daichi Yasuda)

・Best Group Video -International-：BTS "SWIM"(Dir. Tanu Muiño)

・Best New Artist Video -Japan-：HANA "ROSE"(Dir. Kim Youngjo、Yoo Seungwoo)

・Best Dance & Vocal Group Video：JO1 "BE CLASSIC"(Dir. SAM SON)

・Best Alternative Video：Mrs. GREEN APPLE "lulu."(Dir. Hidejin Kato)

・Best Pop Video：SixTONES "Ichibyo"(Dir. Takuto Shimpo)

・Best R&B Video：Fujii Kaze "Hachikō"(Dir. MESS)

・Best Dance Video：Motoki Ohmori "MOYOOSHI"(Dir. Motoki Ohmori /Jimmy Vi)

・Best Choreography：M!LK "Sukisugite METSU!"(Dir. MONA)

・Best Trending Video：EBiDAN "Yes! Tokyo"(Dir. G2 YUKI TSUJIMOTO)

・Best Buzz Video：Cho Tokimeki♡Sendenbu "Cho Saikyo"(Dir. MONA)

・Best Creative Video：sakanaction "Kaiju"(Dir. Yusuke Tanaka)

・Best Style Video：Nogizaka46 "saigonikaidanwokakeagattanowaitsuda"(Dir. Kazuma Ikeda)

・Best Visual Effects：Mrs. GREEN APPLE "KUSUSHIKI"(Dir. Yasuhiro Arafune)

・Best Cinematography：SixTONES "My Only"(Dir. Daichi Yasuda)

・Best Editing：Mrs. GREEN APPLE "Brand New"(Dir. Kazuma Kitada)

Photo Credit :[撮影：田中聖太郎、上山陽介 ]

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