Ae! group Drops Multi-Genre Special Edition of 4th Single 'Emotion' Worldwide

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Japanese boy band Ae! group has expanded their musical horizons with a multi-genre Special Edition of their 4th single "Emotion," now available for streaming and download worldwide on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, and other major platforms.

Watch the Official Music Video for “Emotion"

Listen from Here

https://lnk.to/Ae_emotion_se

About the Release

Snow Man has released “TRUE LOVE,” an advance track from their upcoming fifth studio album ONKOCHISHIN—a title inspired by the Japanese phrase meaning “to learn from the past.” Blending pop-rock and hip-hop elements, the song portrays a range of emotions surrounding love, from uncertainty at its beginning to the shared joy that follows.

The accompanying music video features a theatrical concept with eggs references to classic Broadway romances.

Japanese boy band Ae! group showcases their unique band style in the Special Edition of their 4th single "Emotion," highlighted by lead vocalist Seiya Suezawa's signature high-tone voice alongside dynamic instrumental performances by the other three member. The expanded release features five new tracks, including "Kono Asa wa” (the official theme song for ABC TV's Ohayou Asahi Desu) meaning “This Morning is…” written by legendary artist Noriyuki Makihara, the fan-favorite Junior-era anthem "A'!!!!!!," and their first-ever seasonal songs, "Mrs. Vampire" and "X'mas FAM!."

A physical edition is also available, packed with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the "Emotion" and "Kono Asa wa" music video shoots and jacket artwork photography.

Ae! group

Yoshinori Masakado

Seiya Suezawa

Ken Kojima

Masaya Sano

- Members : 4 (Yoshinori Masakado, Seiya Suezawa, Ken Kojima and Masaya Sano)

- CD Debut: 2024 with Universal Music Japan

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/s/p/artist/157?lang=en

Official Links

- Youtube: Music videos, performance clips and fun variety videos uploaded every week.

- Instagram

- TikTok

- X (Japanese only)

Additional Solo Accounts

- Yoshinori Masakado’s instagram

- Seiya Suezawa’s instagram

- Ken Kojima’s instagram

- Masaya Sano’s instagram

More Articles About Ae! group

- Ae! group's Yoshinori Masakado to Star in New Short Drama 'Chat Boy'

- Ae! group Drops New Single 'DEKOBOKO LIFE' and Pre-Debut Anthem 'PRIDE' Globally

- Interview: Ken Kojima of Ae! group directs 'COME VISIT! MINAMI LAUGHING STREET'

- Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet

- Ae! group Launches Complete Digital Catalog and New Single 'DEKOBOKO LIFE' Globally

- Review: THANK YOU OSAKA SHOCHIKUZA THEATRE!

- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES MULTILINGUAL GLOBAL PORTAL 'STARTO NEWS ARCHIVES'

- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT RINGS IN 2026 WITH 'COUNTDOWN CONCERT' GLOBAL STREAMING ON NETFLIX

- FEATURE : WE ARE! LET'S GET THE PARTY STARTO!! - 74 IDOLS GATHERED in Kyocera Dome Osaka

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