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Lumen Repertory Theatre has revealed its 2027 season, Exceptional, the company's fifth year of professional theatre in Northeast Florida. Running February through November 2027, the season expands Lumen Rep from a run of productions into a year-round body of work organized into four series: Mainstage, First Light, Original, and Filament. Together they include eight ticketed events at four venues in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, plus training programs for emerging and working artists.

The Mainstage Series, Lumen Rep's artistic heart, presents three fully produced, fully designed productions with paid professional casts. The season opens in April with a limited engagement of Leonard Nimoy's Vincent in the intimate Craig Lounge, as Theo van Gogh steps forward to tell the story of the brother he loved. This summer, Lumen Rep heads to St. Augustine with a production, title to be announced, in partnership with ShepardFest 2027. It opens at Waterworks before continuing at Betsy Lovett Hall in August. Johnna Adams' Gidion's Knot, in which a mother and her son's fifth-grade teacher face each other across a classroom desk, closes the series in the fall.

The First Light Series brings elevated staged readings to Historic San Marco Church four times a year: fully theatrical evenings with movement, live sound and light, and actors performing scripts in hand. The lineup includes Donald Margulies' Shipwrecked! An Entertainment in February; Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning in May, followed by a conversation with voices from theology, politics, and the community; Caryl Churchill's Love and Information in August, performed by the NEXTGEN Apprentice Company; and Prospects 2027 in November, a first look at The Idiot, a new work in development drawn from the world of Dostoevsky, alongside scenes from plays under consideration for future seasons. At Prospects, the audience helps decide what comes next.

The Lumen Rep Original Series produces new interdisciplinary work made from the ground up by Lumen Rep artists. On March 6, Craig Lounge hosts the one-night-only premiere of Page 10, an original piece by Lumen Rep Brand Manager Joshua Britton Andrews that weaves live performance and film into a single event.

The Filament Series, Lumen Rep's education and training arm, invests in the next generation and in working professionals. In 2027 the NEXTGEN Apprentice Company expands beyond acting into directing, stage management, design, and tech, with auditions in May and a summer training residency. Filament also offers an Acting Master Class for professional actors and a Directors' Academy.

The season also launches the Luminary Circle, Lumen Rep's new membership program, which opens December 1. Four levels, from $50 to $500 a year, are each built around member tickets to the 2027 season, with early access to book performances before general public on-sale.

2027 SEASON AT A GLANCE

February 19–20 | First Light | Shipwrecked! An Entertainment by Donald Margulies | Historic San Marco Church

March 6 | Original | Page 10 by Joshua Britton Andrews | Craig Lounge

April 16–18, 22–24 | Mainstage | Vincent by Leonard Nimoy (limited engagement) | Craig Lounge

May 21–22 | First Light | Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery | Historic San Marco Church

July 30–August 1 | Mainstage | Title to be announced, in partnership with ShepardFest 2027 | Waterworks, St. Augustine

August 6–8, 12–14 | Mainstage | Title to be announced (ShepardFest 2027 production, Jacksonville run) | Betsy Lovett Hall

August 20–21 | First Light | Love and Information by Caryl Churchill, performed by the NEXTGEN Apprentice Company | Historic San Marco Church

September 24–26; October 1–3, 7–9 | Mainstage | Gidion's Knot by Johnna Adams | Betsy Lovett Hall

November 12–13 | First Light | Prospects 2027 | Historic San Marco Church

Filament Series training (NEXTGEN Apprentice Company, Acting Master Class, Directors' Academy) runs in summer 2027; dates and registration to be announced.

The race is on for the Jacksonville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 GODSPELL Limelight Theatre 8% 2 COME FROM AWAY Saltwater Performing Arts 7% 3 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Gainesville Community Playhouse 7% 4 RENT Players by the Sea 6% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 6% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Players by the Sea 20% 2 OUR TOWN Limelight Theatre 13% 3 OUR TOWN Gainesville Community Playhouse 12% 4 BLITHE SPIRIT The Island Theater 11% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Amelia Community Theatre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Limelight Theatre 14% 2 Gainesville Community Playhouse 10% 3 Players by the Sea 10% 4 Alhambra Theatre & Dining 9% 5 Saltwater Performing Arts 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jose De La Cruz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Gainesville Community Playhouse 8% 2 Renee Riso - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Catalyst Theatre 7% 3 Rachel kocher - SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% 4 Erik Nesteruk - COME FROM AWAY Saltwater Performing Arts 5% 5 Alec Hadden - SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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