Today we’re celebrating the vibrant artistry of Cedric Leiba Jr.—actor, writer, educator, and powerhouse performer—whose work blends Puerto Rican culture, movement, music, and storytelling.
THE WIZ Tickets to Go on Sale This Week for Jacksonville Engagement
The Tony Award-winning musical will play eight performances at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts February 16–21, 2027.
Tickets for the upcoming Jacksonville engagement of The Wiz will go on sale Friday, November 20, 2026. The Tony Award-winning musical will play eight performances at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts from February 16 through February 21, 2027.
Following its 50th Anniversary North American Tour, which concluded in May 2026, The Wiz is returning to the road with a new national tour.
Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls, The Wiz reimagines L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz through a blend of soul, gospel, rock and 1970s funk. The musical follows Dorothy on her journey through Oz as she searches for a way home.
The production is directed by Schele Williams (The Notebook), with choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's "Single Ladies," Black Is King) and additional material by Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night With Seth Meyers).
The creative team also includes Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations and music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements and music arrangements), and Adam Blackstone and Terence Vaughn (dance music arrangements).
The design team features scenic design by Hannah Beachler (Black Panther), costume design by Sharen Davis (Dreamgirls, Ray), lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man), sound design by Jon Weston (Parade), and video and projection design by Daniel Brodie (Motown the Musical). Original wig design is by Charles LaPointe, with original makeup design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche.
The production also features "Everybody Rejoice," with music and lyrics by Luther Vandross, and the "Emerald City Ballet," with music by Timothy Graphenreed.
The Wiz originally opened on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Direction of a Musical. The original production ran for 1,672 performances and introduced songs including "Ease on Down the Road" and "Home."
A film adaptation followed in 1978, starring Diana Ross, Ted Ross, Mabel King, Richard Pryor, Lena Horne and Michael Jackson. The musical most recently returned to Broadway in 2024 at the Marquis Theatre, followed by a 50th Anniversary North American Tour that launched in February 2025.
The new national tour will bring the production to Jacksonville for a limited six-day engagement in February.
Tickets go on sale November 20 at FSCJArtistSeries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000 during box office hours.
Additional tour information is available at WizMusical.com.
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