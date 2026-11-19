"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Hallmark Movies Get the Musical Treatment at The Florida Theatre
Love, Laughter, & A Little Christmas Chaos!
Hallmarkish comes to The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on November 27th for a holiday parody musical that puts your favorite Hallmark movie tropes on stage. Hallmark Movies Get the Musical Treatment!
The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical follows Holly, an overworked Big City executive who returns to her quirky small hometown to save Christmas. Along the way, she juggles an old flame, a looming corporate merger, a cookie contest conspiracy, and a moose on the loose.
The show is packed with the holiday movie tropes audiences know and love, along with original pop songs such as "Judge That Cookie" and "It Feels Like Christmas (Because It Is Literally Christmas)." It offers a hilarious twist on the classic holiday movies you already know.
Hallmarkish opens November 27th at The Florida Theatre, 128 East Forsyth Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. For tickets and performance details, call 904-562-5983 or buy tickets here.
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