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Hallmarkish comes to The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on November 27th for a holiday parody musical that puts your favorite Hallmark movie tropes on stage. Hallmark Movies Get the Musical Treatment!

The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical follows Holly, an overworked Big City executive who returns to her quirky small hometown to save Christmas. Along the way, she juggles an old flame, a looming corporate merger, a cookie contest conspiracy, and a moose on the loose.

The show is packed with the holiday movie tropes audiences know and love, along with original pop songs such as "Judge That Cookie" and "It Feels Like Christmas (Because It Is Literally Christmas)." It offers a hilarious twist on the classic holiday movies you already know.

Hallmarkish opens November 27th at The Florida Theatre, 128 East Forsyth Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. For tickets and performance details, call 904-562-5983 or buy tickets here.

The race is on for the Jacksonville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 GODSPELL Limelight Theatre 8% 2 COME FROM AWAY Saltwater Performing Arts 7% 3 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Gainesville Community Playhouse 7% 4 RENT Players by the Sea 6% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Players by the Sea 20% 2 OUR TOWN Limelight Theatre 13% 3 OUR TOWN Gainesville Community Playhouse 12% 4 BLITHE SPIRIT The Island Theater 11% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Amelia Community Theatre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Limelight Theatre 13% 2 Gainesville Community Playhouse 10% 3 Players by the Sea 10% 4 Alhambra Theatre & Dining 9% 5 Amelia Musical Playhouse 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jose De La Cruz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Gainesville Community Playhouse 8% 2 Renee Riso - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Catalyst Theatre 7% 3 Rachel kocher - SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% 4 Erik Nesteruk - COME FROM AWAY Saltwater Performing Arts 5% 5 Alec Hadden - SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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