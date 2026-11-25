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Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. returns to The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on December 13 with his 2026 Christmas Tour. Experience the Magic of the Season with Leslie Odom, Jr.

The concert follows last year's completely sold-out run at the Florida Theatre, and this year's evening promises an unforgettable holiday celebration. Audiences can expect beloved holiday classics alongside heartfelt originals from Leslie's acclaimed Christmas albums.

The night also includes special performances from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Leslie a Tony Award for his iconic role as Aaron Burr. Known for his signature charm, stunning vocals, and uplifting message of peace and unity, Leslie brings the spirit of the season to life in a concert that is soulful, joyful, and truly memorable.

The Florida Theatre is located at 128 East Forsyth Street in Jacksonville, FL 32202.

Don't miss this magical night of music and holiday cheer. Buy Tickets today and celebrate the season with Leslie Odom, Jr.!

The race is on for the Jacksonville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 GODSPELL Limelight Theatre 8% 2 COME FROM AWAY Saltwater Performing Arts 7% 3 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Gainesville Community Playhouse 7% 4 RENT Players by the Sea 6% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 6% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Players by the Sea 20% 2 OUR TOWN Limelight Theatre 13% 3 OUR TOWN Gainesville Community Playhouse 12% 4 BLITHE SPIRIT The Island Theater 11% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Amelia Community Theatre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Limelight Theatre 13% 2 Gainesville Community Playhouse 10% 3 Players by the Sea 10% 4 Alhambra Theatre & Dining 9% 5 Saltwater Performing Arts 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jose De La Cruz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Gainesville Community Playhouse 8% 2 Renee Riso - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Catalyst Theatre 7% 3 Erik Nesteruk - COME FROM AWAY Saltwater Performing Arts 5% 4 Rachel kocher - SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% 5 Alec Hadden - SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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