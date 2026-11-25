Spotlight: Experience the Magic of the Season with Leslie Odom, Jr at The Florida Theatre
Leslie Odom, Jr. Brings the Magic of the Holidays to the Florida Theatre | Dec. 13
Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. returns to The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on December 13 with his 2026 Christmas Tour. Experience the Magic of the Season with Leslie Odom, Jr.
The concert follows last year's completely sold-out run at the Florida Theatre, and this year's evening promises an unforgettable holiday celebration. Audiences can expect beloved holiday classics alongside heartfelt originals from Leslie's acclaimed Christmas albums.
The night also includes special performances from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Leslie a Tony Award for his iconic role as Aaron Burr. Known for his signature charm, stunning vocals, and uplifting message of peace and unity, Leslie brings the spirit of the season to life in a concert that is soulful, joyful, and truly memorable.
The Florida Theatre is located at 128 East Forsyth Street in Jacksonville, FL 32202.
Don't miss this magical night of music and holiday cheer. Buy Tickets today and celebrate the season with Leslie Odom, Jr.!
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