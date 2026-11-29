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There are productions that entertain, productions that move you, and then there are productions like “Ragtime” that remind you just how powerful live theatre can be.

As Players by the Sea brings its 61st season to a close, it does so with an absolutely spectacular production of “Ragtime”. A sweeping story filled with hope, heartbreak, ambition, and the pursuit of the American dream, “Ragtime” is an ambitious undertaking for any theatre, but this production rises to the occasion in every possible way.

From the moment the world of the show comes to life, the technical elements make an impression. The lighting design by Daniel Dungan is phenomenal, creating atmosphere, depth, and emotion while seamlessly supporting the storytelling. Opening night of this production had already encountered its own unexpected adversity. Heavy winds and rain in the area brought a roof leak that took out the lighting board, delaying the performance. In a story centered on people facing uncertainty, adversity, and a rapidly changing world, it felt like an unexpected reminder that sometimes the most memorable journeys begin with an obstacle. What followed was a production that proved well worth the wait.

Equally impressive is the set design by Bradley Akers, providing a stunning visual foundation for a story that spans generations, communities, and vastly different experiences. Together these elements create a world that feels grand in scale while remaining intimate on the Players Mainstage.

One of the production's greatest visual strengths is how effectively the costume design by Brandon Hines and lighting designs distinguish the three groups of people. Each is given a distinct look and atmosphere, allowing the audience to immediately understand the different worlds they inhabit while visually reinforcing the social and cultural divides of the story.

At the heart of the production is a cast that delivers from beginning to end. Don Markland brings a compelling performance to the role of Tateh, giving the character warmth and dimension. Cole Marshall is equally impressive as Father, navigating the complexities of his character with a strong stage presence and thoughtful performance. Both contribute to the emotional depth that makes this production so engaging.

The women of “Ragtime” deliver some of the production’s most memorable moments. Ilana Marshall commands attention every time she steps onstage as Emma Goldman. There is a confidence and presence to her performance that makes it difficult to look away. Zoe Pruitt-Green delivers one of the production’s most emotionally resonant moments with “Your Daddy’s Son.” Her ability to convey the heartbreak and vulnerability of the song while sounding absolutely brilliant makes it a standout moment in an already moving production. Christine Phillips is a beautiful presence as Mother, with “What Kind of Woman” serving as a particular highlight. Her voice is lovely throughout the show, but it is the warmth, tenderness, and love she brings to the character that make her performance so memorable.

What truly makes this production special, however, is how beautifully it handles the emotional weight of the story. Ragtime tackles themes that are as complicated as they are timeless, and this production never loses sight of the humanity at its center. The moments of heartbreak feel earned, the moments of hope feel genuine, and the connections between these characters resonate long after the curtain call. The emotional impact lands exactly as it should, reminding us that beneath the sweeping score and grand production numbers are deeply human stories that deserve to be heard.

Perhaps most impressive is how all of these elements come together. The standout performances never overshadow the collective effort, and there is a remarkable sense of commitment and purpose throughout the ensemble. With a score as demanding and emotionally rich as “Ragtime”, that kind of cohesion is essential, and this cast delivers. Speaking of the ensemble, I can’t forget the professionalism from the youngest cast members. Oliver Williams performance as Little Boy has me excited to see what he does in the future! Ryuri Jordan’s cameo as Coalhouse Walker III only took milliseconds for the entire audience to erupt in a collective “awwww”!

Closing a season with a production of this caliber is no small feat. “Ragtime” demands so much from everyone involved, and Players by the Sea delivers a production that feels worthy of the show’s incredible legacy. If this is how Players by the Sea is closing out its 61st season, audiences have been given quite the finale. “Ragtime” is a spectacular reminder of why we go to the theatre; to be entertained, to be moved, and occasionally, to be reminded of just how extraordinary a night at the theatre can be.

“Ragtime” continues performances through Dec. 13 and tickets and information can be found HERE

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The race is on for the Jacksonville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 GODSPELL Limelight Theatre 9% 2 COME FROM AWAY Saltwater Performing Arts 7% 3 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Gainesville Community Playhouse 7% 4 RENT Players by the Sea 6% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Players by the Sea 20% 2 OUR TOWN Limelight Theatre 13% 3 OUR TOWN Gainesville Community Playhouse 12% 4 BLITHE SPIRIT The Island Theater 11% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Amelia Community Theatre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Limelight Theatre 14% 2 Players by the Sea 10% 3 Gainesville Community Playhouse 10% 4 Alhambra Theatre & Dining 8% 5 Saltwater Performing Arts 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jose De La Cruz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Gainesville Community Playhouse 8% 2 Renee Riso - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Catalyst Theatre 7% 3 Erik Nesteruk - COME FROM AWAY Saltwater Performing Arts 5% 4 Rachel kocher - SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% 5 Alec Hadden - SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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