Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards; TUCK EVERLASTING at Limelight Theatre Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Arienne Pogue - IN THE HEIGHTS - Gainesville Community Playhouse 14%

Calypso Haddad - CABARET - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 12%

Emma Cate Davis - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre, St. Augustine, FL 11%

Emma Cate Davis - TARZAN - Players By The Sea 10%

Calypso Haddad - SWEENEY TODD - Acrosstown Repertory Theater 9%

Stephanie Riner - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 8%

Stephanie Riner - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 6%

Arienne Shelton - SUMMER-DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 6%

Reese Ambrahamoff - CABARET - Greenlight Theatre Company 5%

Emma Cate Davis - FIRST DATE - Limelight Theatre, St. Augustine, FL 5%

Kristin Bean - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Amelia Musical Playhouse 5%

Amanda Baillie - URINETOWN - The 5 & Dime 3%

Calypso May Haddad - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Hippodrome 2%

Curtis Reed - HOLIDAY INN - Spotlight Center 2%

Arienne Shelton - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Star Center Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Loren Smyth - CABARET - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 15%

Sherrie Provence - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre 12%

Tracy Olin - TARZAN - Players By The Sea 11%

Loren Smyth and Sandy Wilcox - TREASURE ISLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 8%

Arienne Shelton - SUMMER -DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 8%

Stephanie Riner/Jonny Oleary - 9 TO 5 - Limelight Theatre 7%

Janice Bickel - BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theater 7%

Loren Smyth - LITTLE WOMEN - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 5%

Curtis Reed - ADDAMS FAMILY - Spotlight Center 5%

Cathy O’Brien - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Limelight Theatre 5%

Sandra Casatelli - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 4%

Grace Reed - SILENT SKY - A Classic Theatre 4%

Jamaili Tyler - CROWNS - Star Center Theatre 2%

Curtis Reed - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Center 2%

Joy Smith - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Theatre Jacksonville 2%

Loren Smyth - TWELFTH NIGHT - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Calypso Haddad - SWEENEY TODD - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 14%

Brandon Hall - IN THE HEIGHTS - Gainesville Community Playhouse 13%

Missy Schmotzer - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre, St. Augustine, FL 11%

Sherrie Provence - BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theatre 10%

Andrea Young - CABARET - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 8%

Jonny O’leary - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 7%

Mike Beaman - TARZAN - Players By The Sea 6%

Christopher Michael Milligan and Rodney Holmes - CABARET - Greenlight Theatre Company 4%

Bradley Akers - ASSASSINS - The 5 & Dime 4%

Shain Stroff - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 3%

Christian St. John - SUMMER - DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 3%

Shain Stroff - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 3%

Michael Lipp - FIRST DATE - Limelight Theatre 3%

Bradley Akers - URINETOWN - The 5 & Dime 2%

Christian St John - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Star Center Theater 2%

Izzy Haugue - A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Orange Park Community Theatre 2%

Tod Booth - GYPSY - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 1%

Curtis Reed - HOLIDAY INN - Spotlight Center 1%

Shain Stroff - JIMMY BUFFET'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 1%

Shain Stroff - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Andrea Young - LITTLE WOMEN - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 17%

Rhonda Wilson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Star Center Theatre 15%

Tod Booth - BOEING BOEING - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 11%

Tyler Hammond - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Limelight Theatre 11%

Cathy O’Brien - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Limelight Theatre 8%

Jill Tamillo - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Players By The Sea 7%

Rikki Baynard - TWELFTH NIGHT - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 7%

Andrea McCook - STOREFRONT CHURCH - Limelight Theatre 6%

David Buchman - INDEPENDENCE - Limelight Theatre 5%

Michael Lipp - SILENT SKY - A Classic Theatre 3%

Leah Page - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Limelight Theatre 2%

Cindy Alexander - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - A Classic Theatre 2%

Michael Lipp - THE OTHER PLACE - All Beaches Experimental Theatre (ABET) 2%

Dawn Knipe - BAKERSFIELD MIST - A Classic Theatre 1%

Harolyn Sharpe - CHURCH AND STATE - A Classic Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre 16%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 15%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Gainesville Community Playhouse 13%

BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theatre 8%

CABARET - Greenlight Theatre Company 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 6%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Limelight Theatre 5%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 4%

ORDINARY DAYS - Gainesville Community Theater 4%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Star Center Theatre 4%

SILENT SKY - A Classic Theatre 2%

ASSASSINS - The 5 & Dime 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Center 2%

THE KITCHEN WITCHES - Limelight Theatre 2%

INDEPENDENCE - Limelight Theatre 2%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Limelight Theatre 1%

A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Orange Park Community Theater 1%

FIRST DATE - Limelight Theatre 1%

THE OTHER PLACE - All Beaches Experimental Theatre (ABET) 1%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 1%

STOREFRONT CHURCH - Limelight Theatre 1%

GYPSY - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 1%

CHARLOTTES WEB - Artist Connection Theatre 1%

BOEING BOEING - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 1%

SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Spotlight Center 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carl Liberatore - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre 17%

Terry Ford - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 16%

Tyler Hammond - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Limelight Theatre 14%

Sandy Wilcox - TREASURE ISLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 12%

Terry Ford - CABARET - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 9%

Jereme Raickett - TARZAN - Players By The Sea 9%

Bradley Akers - URINETOWN - The 5 & Dime 8%

Chad Conley - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 6%

Daniel Doak - SUMMER-DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 5%

Glo Macdonald - SILENT SKY - A Classic Theatre 3%

Chad Conley - JIMMY BUFFET'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jackie Collins - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 26%

Jeff Dodd - BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theater 18%

Ellen Milligan - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre, St. Augustine, FL 14%

Marika Edwards - THE COLOR PURPLE - Star Center Theatre 12%

David Paul Rowan - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 8%

Michelle Duchemin - FOOTLOOSE - Orange Park Community Theater 7%

Anthony Felton - ASSASSINS - The 5 & Dime 7%

Erin Barnes - FIRST DATE - Limelight Theatre 6%

Cliff Parrish - THE APPLE TREE - A Classic Theatre 3%



Best Musical

TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre 14%

BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theatre 13%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 11%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Gainesville Community Playhouse 11%

BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theatre 8%

CABARET - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 6%

TARZAN - Players By The Sea 6%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 5%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Star Center Theatre 3%

SUMMER-DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Players by the Sea 2%

FOOTLOOSE - Orange Park Community Theater 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Hippodrome 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2%

GYPSY - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 1%

ASSASSINS - The 5 & Dime 1%

FIRST DATE - Limelight Theatre 1%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 1%

SISTER ACT - Spotlight Center 1%

A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Orange Park Community Theater 1%

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Theatre Jacksonville 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kaitlyn McGee - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre 10%

Thomas Sanders - SWEENEY TODD - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 10%

Paola Villacis - IN THE HEIGHTS - Gainesville Community Playhouse 9%

Abigail Douglas - TARZAN - Players By The Sea 7%

Maggie Cox - BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theatre 6%

Alexandria Wilkerson - SUMMER-DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 5%

Andrea Young - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 5%

Logan Everson - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre, St. Augustine, FL 4%

Chad Boyd - BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theater 4%

Sherrie Provence - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 4%

Amari Henderson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Star Center Theatre 3%

Emily Layt - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 3%

Jonathan Crawford - CABARET - Greenlight Theatre Company 3%

Catherine Tetzlaff - CABARET - Greenlight Theatre Company 3%

Steven Amburgey - FOOTLOOSE - Orange Park Community Theater 3%

Donna Watkins-Agerton/Erin Pearson split - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Gainesville Community Theater 2%

Melanie Corrallo - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre, St. Augustine, FL 2%

Isabella Fedele - OKLAHOMA! - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2%

Kailey Anderson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Players by the Sea 2%

Ethan Fischer - BAT BOY - All Beaches Experimental Theatre (ABET) 2%

Markus Mann - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2%

Adeline Bishop - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Amelia Musical Playhouse 2%

Kailey Anderson - BEAUTIFUL - Players By The Sea 1%

Alec Hadden - OKLAHOMA! - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 1%

Joey Johnson - CABARET - Amelia Musical Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Noah Prebble/Elijah West split cast - TREASURE ISLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 12%

Anna Vera - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Limelight Theatre 10%

Rodney Holmes - BOEING BOEING - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 9%

Vian Cockerham-Guinyard - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Star Center Theatre 7%

Abigail Aspell - LITTLE WOMEN - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 7%

Cathy O’Brien - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Limelight Theatre 6%

Early Whitaker - LITTLE WOMEN - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 5%

Teresa Harris - THE KITCHEN WITCHES - Limelight Theatre 4%

Steven Amburgey - SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Spotlight Center 4%

Mary Claire Branton - INDEPENDENCE - Limelight Theatre 4%

Shamrock McShane - MISERY - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 4%

Linda Hall - THE KITCHEN WITCHES - Limelight Theatre 3%

Erin Barnes - POTUS - The 5 & Dime 3%

Jamie Blackband - BEE-LUTHER-HATCHEE - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 3%

Kirsten High - TWELFTH NIGHT - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 3%

Kailey Anderson - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Jacksonville 3%

Kailey Anderson - POTUS - The 5 & Dime 3%

Diana Herman - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Amelia Musical Playhouse 3%

Karen Konzen - THE OTHER PLACE - All Beaches Experimental Theatre 2%

Francesca Bellavista - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - A Classic Theatre 2%

Nicholas Molinaro - STOREFRONT CHURCH - Limelight Theatre 1%

Elizabeth Meyers - SILENT SKY - A Classic Theatre 1%

Rick Cirucci - CHURCH AND STATE - A Classic Theatre 1%

Liz Myers - SILENT SKY - A Classic Theatre 1%



Best Play

LITTLE WOMEN - Acrosstown Repertory Theater 15%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Star Center Theatre 13%

A DOLLS HOUSE - Limelight Theatre 11%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Limelight Theatre 10%

BOEING BOEING - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 9%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 8%

BEE-LUTHER-HATCHEE - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 6%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Limelight Theatre 6%

THE KITCHEN WITCHES - Limelight Theatre 5%

SILENT SKY - A Classic Theatre 4%

THE OTHER PLACE - All Beaches Experimental Theatre (ABET) 3%

MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN - Limelight Theatre 3%

INDEPENDENCE - Limelight Theatre 3%

SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Spotlight Center 2%

SHIRLEY VALENTINE - A Classic Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Calypso Haddad - SWEENEY TODD - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 14%

Rob O’Leary - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre 13%

Dom Grasso - BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theatre 11%

David Wilcox - TREASURE ISLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 10%

Andrea Young - LITTLE WOMEN - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 9%

Rob O’Leary - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 7%

Bradley Akers - ASSASSINS - The 5 & Dime 6%

Rob O’Leary - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Limelight Theatre 5%

Gregg Dillingham - CABARET - Amelia Musical Playhouse 5%

Mihai Ciupe - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Hippodrome 4%

Bradley Akers - TROUBLE IN MIND - Players By The Sea 4%

Christian St John - 8-TRACK - Star Center Theatre 4%

Michael Lipp - SILENT SKY - A Classic Theatre 3%

Cathy O’Brien - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Limelight Theatre 2%

Rob O’Leary - KITCHEN WITCHES - Limelight Theatre 2%

Michael Lipp - THE OTHER PLACE - All Beaches Experimental Theatre (ABET) 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Terry Ford - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 32%

David Paul Rowen - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 24%

Tyler Hammond - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Limelight Theatre 21%

Daniel Doak - SUMMER-DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 14%

Rikki Baynard - TWELFTH NIGHT - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

JT Talley - IN THE HEIGHTS - Gainesville Community Playhouse 10%

Jeff Stevens - ADDAMS FAMILY - Gainesville Community Playhouse 10%

Andy Nance - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre 8%

Aaiden Cotton - THE COLOR PURPLE - Star Center Theatre 7%

Chad Boyd - BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theatre 6%

Lacy Patton - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 5%

Early Whittaker - SWEENEY TODD - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 5%

Amelia Underwood - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Amelia Musical Playhouse 4%

Lacey Cataleta - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 4%

Amy Allen Farmer - BAT BOY - All Beaches Experimental Theatre (ABET) 3%

Ed Hunter - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Gainesville Community Playhouse 3%

Emily Layt - BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theatre 3%

Mel Nash - OKLAHOMA! - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 3%

Clay Mitchell - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre 3%

Cameron Hodges - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre, St. Augustine, FL 3%

Ashlynn Amburgey - WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Spotlight Center 3%

David Buchman - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre 3%

Brooklyn Klekamp - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Players by the Sea 3%

Pete Clapsis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2%

Criss Chang - 8-TRACK - Star Center Theatre 2%

Brandon Hall - 8-TRACK - Star Center Theatre 2%

Eric Barnum - BRIGHT STAR - Limelight Theatre 1%

Steven Amburgey - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Center 1%

Caitlin Mahoney - FIRST DATE - Limelight Theatre 1%

Emily Layt - FIRST DATE - Limelight Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lisa Castruita - BEE-LUTHER-HATCHEE - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 15%

Dominic James - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Star Center Theatre 12%

Chad Boyd - FIRST DATE - Limelight Theatre 11%

Ella Romaine - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Limelight Theatre 7%

Amy Allen Farmer - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Limelight Theatre 6%

Katie Timoney - POTUS - 5&Dime 6%

Lisa Booth - BOEING BOEING - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 6%

Abby Hunger - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Jacksonville 5%

Cathy O’Brien - SILENT SKY - Limelight Theatre 4%

Troy Rossi - STOREFRONT CHURCH - Limelight Theatre 4%

David Buchman - STORE FRONT CHURCH - Limelight Theatre 4%

Allyson Rosenblum - BOEING BOEING - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 4%

Ashlynn Amburgey - SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Spotlight Center 3%

Ashley Carter - SILENT SKY - A Classic Theatre 3%

Landon Amburgey - SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Spotlight Center 3%

Jessie Clontz - BOEING BOEING - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2%

Bill Rains - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Limelight Theatre 2%

Kristen Walsh - THE OTHER PLACE - All Beaches Experimental Theatre (ABET) 2%

Jessica Racaniello - CHURCH AND STATE - A Classic Theatre 1%

Kevin Bodge - THE OTHER PLACE - All Beaches Experimental Theatre (ABET) 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN - Limelight Theatre 28%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Star Center Theatre 23%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenlight Theatre Company 19%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Center 13%

WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Spotlight Center 13%

WHERE DOES IT END? - Star Center Theatre 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Limelight Theatre, St. Augustine, FL 32%

Gainesville Community Playhouse 13%

Acrosstown Reperatory Theater 13%

Players by the Sea 8%

Alhambra Theatre and Dining 6%

Star Center Theatre 6%

Greenlight Theatre Company 4%

The Hippodrome 3%

Amelia Musical Playhouse 3%

A Classic Theatre 3%

Theatre Jacksonville 3%

The 5 & Dime 2%

The Island Theater 2%

Orange Park Community Theater 1%

Artist Connection Theatre 1%



Comments