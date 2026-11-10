Josh Strobl from THE OUTSIDERS to Perform at St. Johns Town Center Holiday Spectacular

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The Tony Award winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, will be coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on May 18-23, 2027. Tickets will be ON SALE Nov. 12 - 15, 2026 ONLY, until the regular on sale at a later date.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still 'lots of good in the world.'

The Outsiders opened on Broadway on April 11, 2024, to rave reviews and continues to play to sold out houses at the Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). The New York Post proclaims The Outsiders as 'THE BEST NEW MUSICAL OF THE SEASON.' 'STUNNING THINGS ARE HAPPENING ON THE STAGE OF THE JACOBS THEATER. Electrifying. Astonishing. Endlessly effective. The Outsiders has been made with so much love and sincerity. It is fair to call it golden.' says The New York Times. Entertainment Weekly says, 'The Outsiders has a heart of gold and THE POWER TO INSPIRE AN ENTIRE GENERATION.' 'AN EXHILARATING WORLD OF MOVEMENT WITH HIGH-OCTANE CHOREOGRAPHY,' states New York Magazine. Time Out New York calls it 'RAW AND MORE PULSE-POUNDING than anything else on Broadway right now.'

The 2026 Holiday Spectacular at the St. John's Town Center will begin at 5pm and last until 11pm. This will be a full day of family fun, live music, entertainment, the arrival of Santa Clause and a special fireworks finale!

Josh Strobl, from the Broadway company of The Outsiders, will perform on the main stage in the first hour of entertainment between 5-6pm, approximately at 5:20pm. Josh will perform two songs from The Outsiders including 'Great Expectations' and 'Stay Gold.' Following his performance, students from local acting school SET Studios, will perform a holiday medley of songs and snippets of music from the 26/27 Broadway in Jacksonville season. These will consist of 'My Favorite Things' from The Sound of Music; 'A Brand New Day' from The Wiz; 'Oh What a Night' from Jersey Boys; 'Story of Tonight' from Hamilton and 'Home' from The Wiz.

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