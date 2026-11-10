My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown to Bring Gospel Concert to Miramar Cultural Center
The Miramar Cultural Center is located at 2400 Civic Center Place, with the concert scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Grammy-nominated gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown unite for an evening of powerful praise and worship on Friday, November 20 at the Miramar Cultural Center. With chart-topping hits, soul-stirring performances, and messages of hope, this show is sure to move hearts. This uplifting show starts at 8pm.
The show is presented by the Miramar Cultural Center and hosted by Miramar Commissioner Avril Cherasard.
Grammy Award-winning Jekalyn Carr has become one of the top-selling independent recording artists in gospel music. Her accomplishments on the charts include Billboard No. 1 hits for radio singles, albums, and digital singles. Carr has had seven songs reach the Top 10. Some of her songs include 'You're Bigger,' 'Changing Your Story,' and 'I Know Who I Am.'
Anthony Brown's music has made an impact on the gospel music scene and blends contemporary gospel with traditional elements. Some of his songs include 'Worth,' 'I Will Be,' and 'Better Days.'
EVENT DETAILS
The Miramar Cultural Center is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. Tickets for the Friday, November 20 show start at $65. For tickets and more information visit MiramarCulturalCenter.org.
Ticket link: https://www.miramarculturalcenter.org/Events-directory/MCC-Presents-Jekalyn-Carr-and-Anthony-Brown
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