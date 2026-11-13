My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Florida Theatre to Host 11th Annual Holiday Movie and Food Drive Benefiting Feeding Northeast Florida
Feeding Northeast Florida CEO Susan King said the partnership supports neighbors in need across the eight-county service area.
For the 11th year in a row, the Florida Theatre will host their annual holiday movie and food drive benefiting Feeding Northeast Florida and the Northeast Florida community. The movie this year will be “Frozen” and will start at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2026, inside the historic theatre.
Admission is FREE for every adult and child with a gift of a canned or nonperishable food item. Please bring one item per adult and one item per child – but more is welcome.
Some suggestions for the food drive include canned vegetables like corn or green beans; canned fruit like peaches, pears, or mixed fruit; peanut butter in plastic jars; canned meats like tuna or chicken; pop-top cans of ravioli and spaghetti; canned soup; or boxed items like macaroni and cheese, pasta, and instant potatoes.
All food donations will benefit Feeding Northeast Florida, the region’s largest and most efficient food bank, and part of the Feeding America network.
“Support from the community is critical to our ability to serve neighbors in need. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Florida Theatre again for this wonderful holiday tradition,” said Susan King, President and CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for arts & crafts and milk/cookies in the lobby. And get your picture taken with Santa. Showtime is 2:00 p.m., and the movie is 102 minutes long.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Hallmark(ish) The Unofficial Parody Musical
Florida Theatre (11/27-11/27)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Jacksonville Center of the Performing Arts (12/01-12/13)
|
Hamilton
Moran Theatre (12/01-12/01)
|
Barry Manilow
Amerant Bank Arena (1/15-1/15)
|
Vanya and Sonia and Marsha and Spike
A Classic Theatre (11/06-11/15)
|
Pink Martini
Au-Rene Theater (1/17-1/17)
|
C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (11/15-11/15)