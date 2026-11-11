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Florida Theatre Donates Tickets to Veterans Through Vet Tix Partnership

Recently, the Florida Theatre donated 200 tickets to The Billy Joel Legacy show, 200 tickets to the Black Violin show, and more.

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Florida Theatre Donates Tickets to Veterans Through Vet Tix Partnership

In recognition of Veterans Day and in appreciation of those who have served, the Florida Theatre has partnered with Vet Tix since 2018 to provide approximately 4,000 tickets annually to veterans and their families. To date, this partnership has helped make approximately 41,000 tickets available to the veteran community.

Part of the Florida Theatre’s continuous support of the veteran community in Jacksonville is our partnership with Veteran Tickets Foundation, or Vet Tix. Each year, the Florida Theatre donates tickets to veterans, active military, first responders, and their families.

Recently, the Florida Theatre donated 200 tickets to The Billy Joel Legacy show, 200 tickets to the Black Violin show, and 200 tickets to the Tito Nieves show at the Florida Theatre.

About Vet Tix: Give Something To Those Who Gave

Vet Tix provides tickets to events that reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life. We support our troops by honoring their service and providing positive family and life experiences during and after their years of service to our country. Vet Tix provides tickets to all branches of currently-serving military and veterans, including immediate family of troops killed in action. Vet Tix secures tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, educational and family activities across the nation. To learn more about Vet Tix, visit https://www.vettix.org/.



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