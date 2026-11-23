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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jason Nettle - 911: WE WILL NEVER FORGET - Arts Collective Theatre 34%

Miscast Ensemble - STAR MISCAST CABARET - Star Center Theatre 25%

Raines Carr - KICKING A DEAD HORSE - ShepardFest 21%

Amanda Barwick - NOWHERE TO GO BUT UP - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 21%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Allyson mecca - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Arts Collective Theatre 12%

Sarah Moiser - FROZEN - The Island Theater 9%

Missy Schmotzer - GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 9%

Andrea Montez - ALICE BY HEART - Thrasher-Horne Center 7%

Arienne Pogue - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Gainesville Community Playhouse 7%

Christopher Milligan - DAMN YANKEES - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 7%

Heather Starling - LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL - Amelia Community Theatre 6%

Sophie Willis - COME FROM AWAY - The Encore Company 6%

Ryan Mahannah - BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 6%

Theresa Pazanowski - RENT - Players by the Sea 6%

Shay Smith - FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 4%

Jocelyn Geronimo - DISASTER! - Players by the Sea 4%

Jillianne Tamillo - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Players by the Sea 3%

Niki Stokes - SISTER ACT - Players by the Sea 3%

Jonathan Chapman - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Catalyst Theatre 2%

Damon Carpenter - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 2%

Lori Willis - INTO THE WOODS - The Encore Company 2%

Niki Stokes - VICTOR VICTORIA - Arts Collective Theatre 2%

Arienne Pogue - MEMPHIS - Star Center Theatre 2%

Arienne Pogue - SEUSSICAL - Star Center Theatre 1%

Lily Downie & Lucy Harry - TARZAN - The Island Theater 1%

Ary’ana Nevaeh Davis - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Mountain Productions 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jenn Michael - GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 12%

Tammy Lynch - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Amelia Musical Playhouse 10%

Tracy Olin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players by the Sea 9%

Loren Smyth - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Gainesville Community Playhouse 8%

Brandon Hines - VIOLET - Players by the Sea 7%

Lindsay Curry - RENT - Players by the Sea 7%

Jenn Michael - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Limelight Theatre 6%

Nathanael Tria - BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 5%

Cathy Dooley - SISTER ACT - Players by the Sea 5%

Melinda Hollington - INTO THE WOODS - The Encore Company 5%

Sherrie Provence - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Catalyst Theatre 5%

Jenn Michael - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Limelight Theatre 4%

Rhonda Wilson - FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 4%

Melinda Hollington - COME FROM AWAY - The Encore Company 3%

Loren Smyth - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Gainesville Community Playhouse 3%

Brandon Lee - MEMPHIS - Star Center Theatre 3%

Christian St. John - SEUSSICAL - Star Center Theatre 2%

Joy Smith - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Theatre Jacksonville 2%

Ethan Garrepy - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Mountain Productions 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Bradley Akers - RENT - Players by the Sea 9%

Andrea Montez and Ryan Mahannah - ALICE BY HEART - Thrasher-Horne Center 8%

Megan Friese-Kaufman - COME FROM AWAY - Saltwater Performing Arts 8%

Lee Hamby - VICTOR VICTORIA - Arts Collective Theatre 7%

Missy Schmotzer - GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 7%

Stephen Billy - INTO THE WOODS - River City Theatre 7%

Jesse Booth - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 6%

Bill Ivins - COME FROM AWAY - Amelia Musical Playhouse 5%

Daniel and Heather Starling - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Limelight Theatre 5%

Sam Rhodes - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Gainesville Community Playhouse 5%

Heather Starling - LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL - Amelia Community Theatre 3%

Jillianne Tamillo - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Players by the Sea 3%

Josh Sinyard & Melinda Hollington - COME FROM AWAY - The Encore Company 3%

Sandra Wilcox - FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 3%

Bradley Akers - VIOLET - Players by the Sea 2%

Jill Dillingham - ANNIE - Amelia Musical Playhouse 2%

Megan Clark - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Gainesville Community Playhouse 2%

Josh Sinyard - INTO THE WOODS - the Encore Company 2%

Niki Stokes - SISTER ACT - Players by the Sea 2%

Ted Lewis - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Gainesville Community Playhouse 2%

Curtis Williams - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Theatre Jacksonville 2%

Christian St. John - COME FROM AWAY - Star Center Theatre 1%

Ethan Garrepy and Cooper LaMontagne - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Mountain Productions 1%

Josh Sinyard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Encore Company 1%

Meagan Reagle - SEUSSICAL - Star Center Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Ryan Mahannah - OUR TOWN - Limelight Theatre 15%

Mary Claire Branton - BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 14%

Bradley Akers - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Players by the Sea 14%

Daniel Starling - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Amelia Community Theatre 14%

Tracy Olin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players by the Sea 12%

Erin Silverman - OUR TOWN - Gainesville Community Playhouse 10%

Zach Rivera - RIPCORD - Players by the Sea 8%

Ryan Mahannah - THE COMPLETE WORLD OF SPORTS ABRIDGED - Florida School of the Arts 6%

Rhonda Wilson - 6888 (SIX TRIPLE EIGHT) - Star Center Theatre 4%

Roxanna Lewis - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Theatre Jacksonville 3%

Best Ensemble

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 8%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Gainesville Community Playhouse 7%

RENT - Players by the Sea 7%

GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 6%

ALICE BY HEART - Florida School of the Arts- Thrasher Horne Center 6%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Limelight Theatre 5%

COME FROM AWAY - Amelia Musical Playhouse 5%

INTO THE WOODS - River City Theatre 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players by the Sea 5%

BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 5%

1776 - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 3%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Players by the Sea 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The Encore Company 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Star Center Theatre 3%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Amelia Community Theatre 3%

AVENUE Q - The Encore Company 2%

SISTER ACT - Players by the Sea 2%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Catalyst Theatre 2%

OUR TOWN - Limelight Theatre 2%

VIOLET - Players by the Sea 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Limelight Theatre 2%

FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Gainesville Community Playhouse 1%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Encore Company 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sandra Wilcox - FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 10%

Rodney Holmes - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Greenlight Theatre Company 10%

Daniel Starling - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Amelia Community Theatre 8%

Michael Takita - BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 8%

Chandler Caroccio - GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 7%

Chandler Caroccio - ALICE BY HEART - Thrasher-Horne Center 7%

Johnny Pettegrew - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 6%

GoldenStage Productions - INTO THE WOODS - River City Theatre 6%

Bradley Akers - DISASTER! - Players by the Sea 5%

Daniel Dungan - RENT - Players by the Sea 5%

Bradley Akers - VIOLET - Players by the Sea 5%

Josh Sinyard/Brian Murphy - COME FROM AWAY - The Encore Company 5%

Michael Takita - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Limelight Theatre 4%

Josh Sinyard/ Brian Murphy - INTO THE WOODS - The Encore Company 4%

Gabe Barnert - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Players by the Sea 3%

Johnny Pettegrew - DAMN YANKEES - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 2%

Gabe Barnert - FEEDING BEATRICE - Players by the Sea 1%

Josh Sinyard/Brian Murphy - AVENUE Q - The Encore Company 1%

Jake Kraus - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Mountain Productions 1%

Johnny Pettegrew - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Theatre Jacksonville 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Keith Teepen - GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 12%

Jill Dillingham - COME FROM AWAY - Amelia Musical Playhouse 9%

Caleb Wheeler - FROZEN - The Island Theater 8%

Anthony Felton - RENT - Players by the Sea 6%

David Rupp - FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 6%

Ben Beck - VICTOR VICTORIA - Arts Collective Theatre 6%

Anthony Felton - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Players by the Sea 6%

Cathy Murphy Giddens - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 6%

Anvar Gashimov - ALICE BY HEART - The 5 & Dime 5%

Brandon Smith - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Greenlight Theatre Company 5%

Heidi Harriss - COME FROM AWAY - Star Center Theatre 4%

Keith Teepen - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Catalyst Theatre 4%

Joshua Hinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Encore Company 4%

Anthony Felton - VIOLET - Players by the Sea 3%

Shannon Wallace - OLIVER! - Artist Connection Theatre 3%

Peyton Sanders - AVENUE Q - The Encore Company 2%

Cathy Murphy Giddens - DAMN YANKEES - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 2%

Shannon Wallace - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Artist Connection Theatre 2%

Anthony Felton - DISASTER! - Players by the Sea 2%

Cathy Murphy Giddens - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 1%

Julian Bryson - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Theatre Jacksonville 1%

Jennifer Moloney - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Mountain Productions 1%

Best Musical

GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 8%

COME FROM AWAY - Saltwater Performing Arts 7%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Gainesville Community Playhouse 7%

RENT - Players by the Sea 6%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5%

ALICE BY HEART - The 5 & Dime 5%

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Arts Collective Theatre 5%

FROZEN - The Island Theater 4%

COME FROM AWAY - Amelia Musical Playhouse 4%

INTO THE WOODS - River City Theatre 4%

COME FROM AWAY - The Encore Company 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Island Theater 4%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Players by the Sea 4%

1776 - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 2%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Catalyst Theatre 2%

VICTOR VICTORIA - Arts Collective Theatre 2%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Limelight Theatre 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Star Center Theatre 2%

LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL - Amelia Community Theatre 2%

FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 2%

AVENUE Q - The Encore Company 2%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 1%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Encore Company 1%

VIOLET - Players by the Sea 1%

ANNIE - Amelia Musical Playhouse 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

Jose De La Cruz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Gainesville Community Playhouse 8%

Renee Riso - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Catalyst Theatre 7%

Erik Nesteruk - COME FROM AWAY - Saltwater Performing Arts 5%

Rachel kocher - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5%

Alec Hadden - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5%

Julia Blasi - VICTOR VICTORIA - Arts Collective Theatre 4%

Zach Rivera - RENT - Players by the Sea 4%

Caleb Vosburg - GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 4%

Terry Star - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Greenlight Theatre Company 4%

Colleen Knight - COME FROM AWAY - The Encore Company 3%

Sarah Moiser as Elsa - FROZEN - The Island Theater 3%

Chad Boyd - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Limelight Theatre 3%

Chad Boyd - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Players by the Sea 3%

Chloe Coleman - INTO THE WOODS - River City Theatre 3%

Kaylee Byers - GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 3%

Audrey Paul - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Island Theater 3%

Haley Vonnoh - COME FROM AWAY - Amelia Musical Playhouse 3%

Liberty Copeland - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Artist Connection Theatre 2%

Bob O’Hara - ANNIE - Amelia Musical Playhouse 2%

Rachel Kelsey - COME FROM AWAY - Saltwater Performing Arts 2%

Allyn Bessee as Roger - RENT - Players by the Sea 2%

Shauna Akers - VIOLET - Players by the Sea 2%

Sadie Sims - ALICE BY HEART - The 5 & Dime 2%

Autumn Henry as Anna - FROZEN - The Island Theater 2%

Bennie Radford - FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Kaylee Byers - OUR TOWN - Limelight Theatre 10%

Anvar Gashimov - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players by the Sea 10%

Frank O’Donnell - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Amelia Community Theatre 10%

Ellie Woloszyn - OUR TOWN - Gainesville Community Playhouse 8%

Christopher Watson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players by the Sea 7%

Ashlyn Brown - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players by the Sea 6%

Jillianne Tamillo - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Players by the Sea 6%

Jonny O’Leary - GOD OF CARNAGE - Limelight Theatre 6%

Emma Begley - OUR TOWN - Limelight Theatre 5%

Andrea McCook - BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 5%

Andrew McClellen - THE COMPLETE WORLD OF SPORTS ABRIDGED - Florida School of the Arts 4%

Shamrock McShane - OUR TOWN - Gainesville Community Playhouse 4%

Britt Corry - BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 4%

Daniel Starling - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Pursued By A Bear 4%

Brandon Hines - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - The 5 & Dime 3%

Megan Hoover - JULIUS CAESAR - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 3%

Lindsay Curry - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Players by the Sea 3%

Vian Cockerham-Guinyard - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Star Center Theatre 1%

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players by the Sea 20%

OUR TOWN - Limelight Theatre 13%

OUR TOWN - Gainesville Community Playhouse 12%

BLITHE SPIRIT - The Island Theater 11%

BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 9%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Amelia Community Theatre 9%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Players by the Sea 6%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Limelight Theatre 5%

THE COMPLETE WORLD OF SPORTS ABRIDGED - Florida School of the Arts 4%

RIPCORD - Players by the Sea 4%

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Star Center Theatre 4%

KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Theatre Jacksonville 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Mahannah - OUR TOWN - Limelight Theatre 14%

Sandra Wilcox - FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 8%

Daniel Starling - LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL - Amelia Community Theatre 8%

Eddie Moncrief - BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 8%

Bradley Akers - RENT - Players by the Sea 8%

Gregg Dillingham - ANNIE - Amelia Musical Playhouse 8%

Dave Dionne - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 6%

Bradley Akers - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Players by the Sea 6%

Bradley Akers - DISASTER! - Players by the Sea 5%

Josh Sinyard & Sam Willis - INTO THE WOODS - The Encore Company 5%

Vicki Lowe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - River City Players 4%

Dave Dionne - DAMN YANKEES - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 3%

Josh Sinyard/Sam Willis - AVENUE Q - The Encore Company 3%

Bradley Akers - FEEDING BEATRICE - Players by the Sea 3%

Bradley Akers - VIOLET - Players by the Sea 3%

Christian St. John - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Star Center Theatre 2%

Logan Forbess - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - The 5 & Dime 2%

Susan Farberow - INTO THE WOODS - Star Center Theatre 2%

Johnny Pettegrew - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Theatre Jacksonville 1%

Jake Kraus - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Mountain Productions 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

GoldenStage Productions - RENT - Players by the Sea 14%

GoldenStage Productions - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players by the Sea 14%

Brian Murphy - COME FROM AWAY - The Encore Company 13%

GoldenStage Productions - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Players by the Sea 12%

Chris Floyd - OUR TOWN - Gainesville Community Playhouse 9%

Riley Mixson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Gainesville Community Playhouse 8%

Nell Raeber - FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 8%

Brian Murphy - AVENUE Q - The Encore Company 7%

Brian Murphy - INTO THE WOODS - The Encore Company 6%

GoldenStage Productions - VIOLET - Players by the Sea 4%

GoldenStage Productions - FEEDING BEATRICE - Players by the Sea 2%

Erin Mooney - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Mountain Productions 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Megan Clark - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Gainesville Community Playhouse 8%

Rashawnda Campbell - VICTOR VICTORIA - Arts Collective Theatre 7%

Charlie Mack - GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 7%

Alyssa Billings as Maureen - RENT - Players by the Sea 6%

Bob O’Hara - COME FROM AWAY - Amelia Musical Playhouse 6%

Chad Boyd - GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 5%

Kennedy Swartz - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5%

Zoe Pruitt-Green - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Players by the Sea 5%

Facia Lee - GODSPELL - Limelight Theatre 4%

Jo Lynn Fletcher - INTO THE WOODS - River City Theatre 3%

Caden Christel - INTO THE WOODS - River City Theatre 3%

Zachary Swartz - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 3%

Alison Robbins - GYPSY - Star Center Theatre 3%

Anna Iglesias - RENT - Players by the Sea 3%

Elliot Miller - LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL - Amelia Community Theatre 3%

Jeff Stevens - FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 3%

Bob O’Hara - DAMN YANKEES - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 2%

Noni Simmons - COME FROM AWAY - The Encore Company 2%

Neal Thorburn - VIOLET - Players by the Sea 2%

Anvar Gashimov - ALICE BY HEART - The 5 & Dime 2%

Facia Lee - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Limelight Theatre 2%

Caden Christel - ALICE BY HEART - The 5 & Dime 2%

Jake Hinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Encore Company 2%

Rem Farr - AVENUE Q - The Encore Company 1%

Stephen Lowe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - River City Players 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Miles Genaovargas - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players by the Sea 22%

Chloe O'Leary - OUR TOWN - Limelight Theatre 14%

Ted Haller - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Amelia Musical Playhouse 10%

Kaylee Byers - BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 10%

Chad Boyd - BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 9%

Emily Layt - OUR TOWN - Limelight Theatre 6%

Ethan Fisher - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Pursued By A Bear 6%

Tyler Hammond - BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 6%

Chris Robertson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Pursued By A Bear 5%

Junior Smith - DETROIT '67 - Star Center Theatre 5%

Savannah Dacosta - OUR TOWN - Limelight Theatre 4%

Josh Andrews - BURIED CHILD - ShepardFest 3%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 35%

ANNIE - Amelia Musical Playhouse 17%

CATS: YOUNG ACTORS EDITION - Players by the Sea 14%

FINDING NEVERLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse 12%

AKEELAH AND THE BEE - Star Center Theatre 7%

THE WIZARD OF WONDERLAND - Theatre Jacksonville 5%

THEATRE FOR EXPLORERS - Theatre Jacksonville 5%

SOULFUL HOLIDAY - Star Center Theatre 3%

Favorite Local Theatre

Limelight Theatre 13%

Gainesville Community Playhouse 10%

Players by the Sea 10%

Alhambra Theatre & Dining 8%

Saltwater Performing Arts 7%

Amelia Musical Playhouse 7%

The Island Theater 7%

Arts Collective Theatre 6%

The Encore Company 5%

Florida School of the Arts 4%

Greenlight Theatre Company 4%

River City Theatre 4%

ShepardFest 3%

Artist Connection Theatre 2%

Catalyst Theatre 2%

Acrosstown Repertory Theatre 2%

Theatre Jacksonville 2%

Star Center Theatre 2%

ABET | All Beaches Experimental Theatre 0%

The Mountain Productions 0%

Thrasher-Horne Center 0%

The race is on for the Jacksonville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 GODSPELL Limelight Theatre 8% 2 COME FROM AWAY Saltwater Performing Arts 7% 3 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Gainesville Community Playhouse 7% 4 RENT Players by the Sea 6% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Players by the Sea 20% 2 OUR TOWN Limelight Theatre 13% 3 OUR TOWN Gainesville Community Playhouse 12% 4 BLITHE SPIRIT The Island Theater 11% 5 BURIED CHILD ShepardFest 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Limelight Theatre 13% 2 Gainesville Community Playhouse 10% 3 Players by the Sea 10% 4 Alhambra Theatre & Dining 8% 5 Saltwater Performing Arts 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jose De La Cruz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Gainesville Community Playhouse 8% 2 Renee Riso - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Catalyst Theatre 7% 3 Erik Nesteruk - COME FROM AWAY Saltwater Performing Arts 5% 4 Rachel kocher - SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% 5 Alec Hadden - SHREK THE MUSICAL Alhambra Theatre & Dining 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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