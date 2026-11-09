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Dru Hill and ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN Coming to Florida Theatre in 2027

Dru Hill will perform hits including "Tell Me" and "In My Bed" in THE HISTORY OF R&B, while Gary Mullen & The Works will perform ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN.

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Dru Hill and ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN Coming to Florida Theatre in 2027

The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville has announced two upcoming concerts for spring 2027, featuring R&B group Dru Hill and Queen tribute act Gary Mullen & The Works.

The History of R&B Starring Dru Hill will take place on Saturday, April 10, 2027, at 8 p.m., followed by One Night of Queen: Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works on Sunday, May 9, 2027, at 7 p.m.

The History of R&B Starring Dru Hill

Formed in 1992 under the name 14K Harmony, the group became Dru Hill in 1996 and went on to establish itself as a prominent act in contemporary R&B.

Known for hits including "Tell Me," "In My Bed," "Never Make a Promise," and "How Deep Is Your Love," Dru Hill will perform selections from its catalog alongside songs popularized by influential R&B and soul artists.

The concert will also feature music made famous by The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The O'Jays, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Jacksons, Prince, and others, exploring the musical influences that have shaped generations of R&B performers.

One Night of Queen: Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works

Gary Mullen & The Works will return to the Florida Theatre with a new production of One Night of Queen, celebrating Queen's legendary Magic Tour, the band's final tour with Freddie Mercury, which never reached the United States.

The tribute concert will feature Queen hits including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are the Champions," "Killer Queen," "You're My Best Friend," "Crazy Little Thing Ca

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