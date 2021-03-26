Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Pensacola Presents SNOW WHITE

This fully-staged ballet features the Ballet Pensacola Company and Academy.

Mar. 26, 2021  

Ballet Pensacola Presents SNOW WHITE

Ballet Pensacola has announced its production of Snow White, the Ballet. Performances will run April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2021.

Who's the 'fairest of them all?' Find out as Ballet Pensacola concludes its 2020-2021 Season with Snow White. It is a treasured fairy tale of a jealous Queen, a fair maiden, a handsome prince, and a heroic handful of dwarfs.

Snow White is just over an hour long and a fully-staged ballet, featuring the Ballet Pensacola Company and Academy. It is a perfect introduction to dance, even for the youngest members of your family.

To purchase tickets visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=121360 or call the Pensacola Little Theater Box Office (850)432-2042


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Nick Adams
Nick Adams

Related Articles View More Jacksonville Stories
Alhambra To Open SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN Photo

Alhambra To Open SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN

Tab Benoit Returns to the King Center Photo

Tab Benoit Returns to the King Center

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami Restores Electric Tree Public Artwork Photo

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami Restores 'Electric Tree' Public Artwork

BWW Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining Photo

BWW Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining


More Hot Stories For You

  • Alhambra To Open SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN
  • ART HEIST EXPERIENCE Comes to Jacksonville
  • Tab Benoit Returns to the King Center
  • Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami Restores 'Electric Tree' Public Artwork