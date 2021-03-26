Ballet Pensacola Presents SNOW WHITE

Ballet Pensacola has announced its production of Snow White, the Ballet. Performances will run April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2021.

Who's the 'fairest of them all?' Find out as Ballet Pensacola concludes its 2020-2021 Season with Snow White. It is a treasured fairy tale of a jealous Queen, a fair maiden, a handsome prince, and a heroic handful of dwarfs.

Snow White is just over an hour long and a fully-staged ballet, featuring the Ballet Pensacola Company and Academy. It is a perfect introduction to dance, even for the youngest members of your family.

To purchase tickets visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=121360 or call the Pensacola Little Theater Box Office (850)432-2042