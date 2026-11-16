"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
38 SPECIAL, FOREVER K-POP and Pat McGann Set for Florida Theatre Events
Chicago comedian Pat McGann and a K-pop revue featuring HUNTR/X and Saja Boys songs from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS are also on the schedule.
The Florida Theatre has announced three upcoming performances for 2027, featuring Southern rock band 38 Special, Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert, and comedian Pat McGann. The events will take place at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach.
38 Special – February 6, 2027
Southern rock band 38 Special will perform at the Florida Theatre on Saturday, February 6, 2027, at 8 p.m.
Formed in Jacksonville in 1974, the band has sold more than 20 million albums over its five-decade career. Its catalog includes "Hold On Loosely," "Caught Up in You," "If I'd Been the One," "Back Where You Belong," and "Second Chance."
The concert follows the release of Milestone, the band's first studio album in more than 20 years.
Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert – March 26, 2027
Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert will take place at the Florida Theatre on Friday, March 26, 2027, at 6 p.m.
The concert revue features live vocals, choreography, costumes, and video projections across two 45-minute acts. The program includes music associated with BLACKPINK, KATSEYE, NewJeans, and songs performed by HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys in the animated film KPop Demon Hunters.
Pat McGann – April 22, 2027
Comedian Pat McGann will perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Thursday, April 22, 2027, at 7:30 p.m., presented by the Florida Theatre.
The Chicago-based stand-up comedian began touring as an opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco in 2017. His television appearances include The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
McGann has also performed at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montréal, Gilda's LaughFest, the Great American Comedy Festival, and Nashville Comedy Fest. His debut stand-up special, When's Mom Gonna Be Home?, premiered on Amazon Prime Video.
For additional information about upcoming performances, visit FloridaTheatre.com.
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