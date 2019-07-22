Tupelo Community Theatre Opens Its 50th Season With MAMMA MIA!

Tupelo Community Theatre's historic 50th season begins with the Broadway favorite Mamma Mia!, written by British playwright Catherine Johnson and based on the songs of ABBA by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo.

Join the more than 60 million people worldwide who have fallen in love with the Jukebox musical Mamma Mia!, the ultimate feel-good show! ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise, where on the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. Tickets for Mamma Mia! go on sale August 5th at Noon for the production which runs August 22-24 at 7:30, with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and younger. For more information or to purchase your tickets call 662-844-1935.





