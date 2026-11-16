The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Annual Holiday Concert This December

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The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, Christmas with the NMSO, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Performances are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra alongside the Itawamba Community College Chorus, Northeast Mississippi Community College Chorus and NMSO Children's Chorus. The program will include traditional holiday favorites, seasonal classics and additional selections arranged for orchestra and chorus.

The performance brings together student and community vocal ensembles from across North Mississippi for a collaborative holiday program. The Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College choruses will perform alongside the orchestra and the NMSO Children's Chorus.

The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season also includes performances of Ellis Island: The Dream of America, featuring actors from Tupelo Community Theatre; Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker in collaboration with Tupelo Ballet; and The Wonderful World of Disney, featuring members of Tupelo Ballet.

Both performances will take place at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center, located at 4125 Golden Wave Drive in Tupelo. Tickets are priced at $35 for adults, $20 for students and $10 for children ages 10 and younger.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite for the 3 p.m. performance and Eventbrite for the 7:30 p.m. performance. Additional information about the concert and the orchestra's upcoming season is available at nmsymphony.com.

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