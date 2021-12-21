THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO Comes to Laurel Little Theatre in February 2022

The Last Night Of Ballyhoo will be performed at Laurel Little Theatre in February 2022. Performances run February 11-12 & 18-19 at 730pm, and February 20 at 2pm.

Reservation line opens February 4 and answers 24 hours a day at 601.428.0140.

It's 1939, and Atlanta, Georgia, is all abuzz about the upcoming world premiere of "Gone With The Wind" - but the real big social event for many is the annual lavish 'Ballyhoo Ball' - a country club cotillion where the ladies 'coming of age' are presented with the eligible bachelors.

The posh Levy family is trying to find a date for their daughter to the Ballyhoo Ball, but Mom just doesn't quite approve of ANYONE. Regardless of their social standing, they're just like most every other Southern family - they bicker and they laugh, and they cry, and then they laugh some more!

It premiered in Atlanta at the 1996 Olympics Arts Festival, and then moved on to Broadway for a successful two year run.

It got 10 major nominations for the Pulitzer Prize and Tony, Outer Critics and Drama Desk Awards, winning the 1997 Tony Award for Best Play. A New York Times review said that it recalls a vintage episode of 'Designing Women,' the TV sitcom!

Learn more at https://www.laurellittletheatre.com/.