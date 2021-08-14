Opera Mississippi Announces 2021-22 Season

Opera Mississippi has announced their 2021-22 season, consisting of a Cabaret Series, main stage opera productions, and a national vocal competition.

The 76th season begins with the first of the company's cabaret performances at Duling Hall on Monday, September 13 with Lady Sings the Blues: A Tribute to Billie Holiday featuring Rhonda Richmond. On Monday, October 18, the company will present Take Five, a belated tribute to the Dave Brubeck Centennial featuring the Sam Bruton Jazz Quartet. The third event in the lineup takes place on Monday, November 8, celebrating the Mario Lanza Centennial with Be My Love featuring tenor, Peter Lake and pianist Tyler Kemp.

The season will continue in spring 2022 with Stage Stars of Tomorrow on January 17, featuring the six national finalists of the John Alexander National Vocal Competition. On February 21, patrons can catch Letters to Puccini starring Mississippi College faculty members, Nicholas Perna and Tyler Kemp. Opera Mississippi celebrates the Renata Tebaldi Centennial on March 14 with La voce d'angelo (The Voice of an Angel) featuring Betsy Uschkrat, soprano and Michael Bunchman, piano. On May 16, closing the Duling Hall Cabaret Series, is Over the Rainbow: A Centennial Tribute to Judy Garland featuring Melanie Gardner and the TK Trio.

The mainstage opera productions this season are Gianni Schicchi and Suor Angelica at Belhaven University Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 23.

Individual tickets and season packages are on sale now, with tickets starting at $30. For more information, visit operams.org or call 601.960.2300.