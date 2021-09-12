Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to New Stage Theatre in December

The Charles Dickens Classic runs December 4-19, 2021.

Sep. 12, 2021  
A Christmas Carol comes to New Stage Theatre in December! The Charles Dickens Classic runs December 4-19, 2021.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a wealthy man, rich in money and poor in spirit. He's locked his solitary heart into a cashbox and forgotten where he's put the key. Haunted by specters and visited by spirits of his past, present and future, he journeys from the painful losses of his youth to the human kindness and deep joy of a glorious Christmas morning.

Dickens' classic tale reawakens the true spirit of Christmas in a heart-stirring Carol of profound beauty and redemption as the Victorian London community surrounds Scrooge and his change of heart, mind, and spirt.

Recommended for ages 5+ for darkness and frightening images.

Learn more at https://newstagetheatre.com/explore/.



From This Author Stephi Wild