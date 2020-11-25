Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Italy Awards!

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Italy Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Italy:

Miglior attore del decennio

Manuel Frattini - PRISCILLA LA REGINA DEL DESERTO - Teatro Brancaccio - 2019 61%

Gianluca Guidi - AGGIUNGI UN POSTO A TAVOLA - Teatro Brancaccio - 2018 8%

Cristian Ruiz - L'ULTIMA STREGA - Teatro Brancaccio - 2016 6%

Miglior attrice del decennio

Giulia Fabbri - MARY POPPINS - Teatro nazionale - 2019 40%

Brunella Platania - AMOR MIO - teatro primo piano - 2018 17%

Alice Mistroni - SHREK IL MUSICAL - Teatro nuovo - 2012 15%

Miglior compagnia di musical del decennio

Compagnia dell'Alba 45%

Compagnia della Rancia 37%

Viola Produzioni 5%

Miglior coreografia del decennio

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - teatro nuovo - 2018 41%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Teatro Nazionale - 2019 33%

BILLY ELLIOT - teatro sistina - 2018 15%

Miglior ensemble del decennio

NUNSENSE- LE AMICHE DI MARIA - teatro de servi - 2015 40%

MARY POPPINS - Nazionale - 2020 31%

CHARLIE E LA FABBRICA DI CIOCCOLATO - Fabbrica del vapore - 2019 15%

Miglior musical non originale del decennio

NUNSENSE- LE AMICHE DI MARIA - teatro de Servi - 2015 34%

DISINCANTATE LE PIÙ STRONZE DEL REAME - teatro nuovo orione - 2016 26%

MARY POPPINS - Nazionale - 2018 14%

Miglior musical originale del decennio

SALVATORE GIULIANO IL MUSICAL - Teatro Alfieri - 2011 31%

L'ASCENSORE - teatro nuovo orione - 2018 30%

L'ULTIMA STREGA - Teatro Brancaccio - 2016 23%

Miglior musiche/liriche originali del decennio

José Masegosa - L'ASCENSORE - teatro nuovo orione - 2018 33%

Dino Scuderi - SALVATORE GIULIANO IL MUSICAL - Teatro Alfieri - 2011 25%

Andrea Palotto e Marco Spatuzzi - L'ULTIMA STREGA - Brancaccio - 2016 20%

Miglior regia del decennio

Fabrizio Angelini - NUNSENSE-LE AMICHE DI MARIA - teatro de servi - 2015 57%

Matteo Gastaldo - PRISCILLA LA REGINA DEL DESERTO - teatro brancaccio - 2018 33%

Massimo Romeo Piparo - BILLY ELLIOT - teatro sistina - 2015 8%

Miglior scenografia del decennio

Giulio Coltellacci e Gabriele Moreschi - AGGIUNGI UN POSTO A TAVOLA - teatro brancaccio - 2018 63%

Colin Mayes - WE WILL ROCK YOU - teatro brancaccio - 2018 17%

Teresa Caruso - BILLY ELLIOT - teatro sistina - 2015 16%

Miglior testo originale del decennio

José Masegosa - L'ASCENSORE - teatro nuovo orione - 2019 38%

Piero di Blasio - CIAO AMORE CIAO TENCO E DALIDA TRA MUSICA E AMORE - teatro golden - 2013 37%

Martina Ferrazzano e Raffaele Fracchiolla - FIGLI DI GIUDA - teatro brancaccio - 2018 17%

