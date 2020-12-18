Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Italy!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Miglior attore del decennio

Manuel Frattini - PRISCILLA LA REGINA DEL DESERTO - Teatro Brancaccio - 2019 44%

Luca Notari - CIAO AMORE CIAO TENCO E DALIDA TRA MUSICA E AMORE - Teatro Golden - 2013 16%

Cristian Ruiz - L'ULTIMA STREGA - Teatro Brancaccio - 2016 13%



Miglior attrice del decennio

Giulia Fabbri - MARY POPPINS - Teatro nazionale - 2019 37%

Valeria Monetti - L'ULTIMA STREGA - Teatro Brancaccio - 2016 18%

Stefania Fratepietro - CIAO AMORE CIAO TENCO E DALIDA TRA MUSICA E AMORE - teatro Golden - 2013 16%



Miglior compagnia di musical del decennio

Compagnia della Rancia 44%

Compagnia dell'Alba 28%

Peep Arrow Entertainment 11%



Miglior coreografia del decennio

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Teatro Nazionale - 2019 34%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - teatro nuovo - 2018 27%

BILLY ELLIOT - teatro sistina - 2018 24%



Miglior ensemble del decennio

MARY POPPINS - Nazionale - 2020 34%

NUNSENSE- LE AMICHE DI MARIA - teatro de servi - 2015 24%

BILLY ELLIOT - teatro sistina - 2015 15%



Miglior musical non originale del decennio

NUNSENSE- LE AMICHE DI MARIA - teatro de Servi - 2015 20%

MARY POPPINS - Nazionale - 2018 20%

DISINCANTATE LE PIÙ STRONZE DEL REAME - teatro nuovo orione - 2016 18%



Miglior musical originale del decennio

SALVATORE GIULIANO IL MUSICAL - Teatro Alfieri - 2011 44%

L'ASCENSORE - teatro nuovo orione - 2018 26%

L'ULTIMA STREGA - Teatro Brancaccio - 2016 21%



Miglior musiche/liriche originali del decennio

Dino Scuderi - SALVATORE GIULIANO IL MUSICAL - Teatro Alfieri - 2011 41%

José Masegosa - L'ASCENSORE - teatro nuovo orione - 2018 25%

Andrea Palotto e Marco Spatuzzi - L'ULTIMA STREGA - Brancaccio - 2016 20%



Miglior regia del decennio

Matteo Gastaldo - PRISCILLA LA REGINA DEL DESERTO - teatro brancaccio - 2018 39%

Fabrizio Angelini - NUNSENSE-LE AMICHE DI MARIA - teatro de servi - 2015 38%

Massimo Romeo Piparo - BILLY ELLIOT - teatro sistina - 2015 20%



Miglior scenografia del decennio

Giulio Coltellacci e Gabriele Moreschi - AGGIUNGI UN POSTO A TAVOLA - teatro brancaccio - 2018 51%

Teresa Caruso - BILLY ELLIOT - teatro sistina - 2015 30%

Colin Mayes - WE WILL ROCK YOU - teatro brancaccio - 2018 15%

