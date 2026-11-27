NEW! Italy Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Italy & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Beckett's short story, The End written in 1946 will arrive in Italy for the first time. Following the success of Gare St. Lazare Ireland's premiere of Beckett's novel, How It Is at Palazzo Diedo, Berggruen Arts & Culture in June, the company returns from world tours of Paris, London, New York, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Dublin to Palazzo Diedo in Venice to present the Italian premiere of The End, directed by Judy Hegarty Lovett and performed by Conor Lovett on Friday 11 December 2026 at 7:30 pm.

The company is internationally recognised for its word-for-word staging of the Irish author's work.

The event confirms the interdisciplinary vocation of Palazzo Diedo, home of Berggruen Arts & Culture under the direction of Mario Codognato, and marks a turning point in the institution's programme. Having explored the logic of protocol art and artificial intelligence with the exhibition Strange Rules, which closed on 22 November, its research now moves to the terrain of the spoken word and live presence, probing what remains irreducibly human in an increasingly dematerialised age.

Beckett began writing The End in English and midway through drew a line and finished it in French. Published in full in 1955 in Nouvelles et Textes pour rien (an excerpt had appeared in Les Temps Modernes under the title Suite), The End was later translated into English by Richard Seaver at Beckett's own request, and the author worked closely with Seaver on this translation.

An elderly man is turned out of an institution where he has been living and finds himself exposed and forced to fend for himself. Through fleeting encounters, failed attempts to find shelter and a gradual stripping away of every possession, his journey back towards the essential ends on a boat carried out to sea by the tide. Regarded as one of Beckett's most complete, most compelling and most beautiful of Beckett's works, audiences will enjoy a rare opportunity to meet with Beckett's prose on stage.

Although not conceived for the stage, Beckett set a precedent with actors Jack MacGowran and Barry McGovern to stage his non-dramatic works. Gare St Lazare Ireland specialises in staging the author's non-theatrical writings, producing more than twelve prose titles, alongside the plays, and continues that tradition, for audiences to appreciate Beckett's full canon. Actor Conor Lovett, and director Judy Hegarty Lovett are now considered as Beckett's foremost interpreters.

Free newsletter Get Italy theater news every week Openings, reviews and casting from Italy, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

Ricevi le notizie di Broadway su WhatsApp Ricevi gli ultimi aggiornamenti, notizie e contenuti esclusivi direttamente nell’app.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming