Hershey Felder Presents A PARIS LOVE STORY and TCHAIKOVSKY
A PARIS LOVE STORY will be performed live and streamed Sunday, November 22, 2020; Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY will be presented live Sunday, December 20, 2020.
This holiday season, virtuoso performer/ playwright Hershey Felder will transport audiences and lift spirits with livestreamed performances directly from Europe, from the locations where his subjects lived and worked, in his hit shows Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY and Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY. Performed live, actor/writer/pianist Felder presents intimate portrayals of the lives and incandescent music of visionary Impressionist composer Claude Debussy and
famed Russian composer of The Nutcracker Suite, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, in these stunning musical masterpieces. The pieces will be directed by Florentine cinema artist Stefano Decarli based on the original stage plays directed by Trevor Hay, and presented by Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence. Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY will be performed live and streamed Sunday, November 22, 2020 (5pm PST/8pm EST) and Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY will be presented live Sunday, December 20, 2020 (5pm PST/8pm EST). Tickets ($55 per household, $99 for a Holiday Pass including streaming access for both shows) and more information is available at HersheyFelderLive.com http://www.hersheyfelderlive.com.
abroad, the accomplished performer will take audiences on a personal journey through the City of Light in Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY. This tour-de-force solo performance captures the life and music of Impressionist composer Claude Debussy, a visionary who created music of
ravishing beauty, color, and compassion, from the sweeping La mer to the evocative Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune and the mystical "Clair de lune," ultimately shaping a whole new world of color in sound. When this work was presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in March 2019, it established a new all-time box office record for the 50-year-old theatre company - shattering the previous record, which was set by Felder's Our Great Tchaikovsky. Then, Felder will ring in the holiday season as he personifies The Nutcracker composer in Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY. Based on Felder's hit Our Great Tchaikovsky, this merry musical treat features an extended focus on his iconic work synonymous with the holidays, The Nutcracker ballet, as well as delving into Tchaikovsky's life in Italy, and his array of works from the ballets Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty, to his 1812 Overture, and brilliant symphonic works. Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY will be broadcast live on location in Florence. Both productions are directed by Stefano Decarli and Felder, based on the stage plays directed by Trevor Hay. Production design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and Sound design production are by Erik Carstensen. Historical and biographical research by Meghan Maiya. Costumes and Hair by Isabelle Gerbe. Scenic Construction by Pierre Gerbe. An actor, pianist, writer, director, composer, conductor, and producer, Hershey Felder has created lauded shows about composers Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Fryderyk Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt, Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Felder's solo shows have broken records at theatres across America including TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Hartford Stage, San Diego Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe Theatre, American Repertory Theater, and Cleveland Playhouse, and have received long runs at Chicago's Royal George Theatre and engagements atNew York's Town Hall, 59E59, and the Streicker Center. He has also created and/or produced plays for other artists including the award winning The Pianist of Willesden Lane for Mona Golabek, Flying Solo for Nathan Gunn, Louis and Keeley Live at the Sahara for Vanessa Stewart and Taylor Hackford among others.
Photo Credit: Christopher Ash