Hershey Felder Presents A PARIS LOVE STORY and TCHAIKOVSKY

A PARIS LOVE STORY will be performed live and streamed Sunday, November 22, 2020; Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY will be presented live Sunday, December 20, 2020.

This holiday season, virtuoso performer/ playwright Hershey Felder will transport audiences and lift spirits with livestreamed performances directly from Europe, from the locations where his subjects lived and worked, in his hit shows Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY and Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY. Performed live, actor/writer/pianist Felder presents intimate portrayals of the lives and incandescent music of visionary Impressionist composer Claude Debussy and

famed Russian composer of The Nutcracker Suite, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, in these stunning musical masterpieces. The pieces will be directed by Florentine cinema artist Stefano Decarli based on the original stage plays directed by Trevor Hay, and presented by Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence. Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY will be performed live and streamed Sunday, November 22, 2020 (5pm PST/8pm EST) and Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY will be presented live Sunday, December 20, 2020 (5pm PST/8pm EST). Tickets ($55 per household, $99 for a Holiday Pass including streaming access for both shows) and more information is available at HersheyFelderLive.com http://www.hersheyfelderlive.com.

Both shows have dazzled audiences in sold-out runs in the Bay Area and around the world; Felder now reshapes both pieces with new material for the screen, which will be presented in rich, filmic settings, and will offer audiences a front row seat for an intimate look at the music and lives of two great geniuses-from the locations where they actually lived and composed. Following up Felder's triumphant Live from Florence productions of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin Hershey Felder : Beethoven, and Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone which have delighted audiences and raised much needed funds for theatres and theatre artists in the United States andabroad, the accomplished performer will take audiences on a personal journey through the City of Light in Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY. This tour-de-force solo performance captures the life and music of Impressionist composer Claude Debussy , a visionary who created music ofravishing beauty, color, and compassion, from the sweeping La mer to the evocative Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune and the mystical "Clair de lune," ultimately shaping a whole new world of color in sound. When this work was presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in March 2019, it established a new all-time box office record for the 50-year-old theatre company - shattering the previous record, which was set by Felder's Our Great Tchaikovsky.

Then, Felder will ring in the holiday season as he personifies The Nutcracker composer in Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY. Based on Felder's hit Our Great Tchaikovsky, this merry musical treat features an extended focus on his iconic work synonymous with the holidays, The Nutcracker ballet, as well as delving into Tchaikovsky's life in Italy, and his array of works from the ballets Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty, to his 1812 Overture, and brilliant symphonic works. Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY will be broadcast live on location in Florence.

Both productions are directed by Stefano Decarli and Felder, based on the stage plays directed by Trevor Hay . Production design is by Hershey Felder . Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and Sound design production are by Erik Carstensen . Historical and biographical research by Meghan Maiya. Costumes and Hair by Isabelle Gerbe. Scenic Construction by Pierre Gerbe.

Photo Credit: Christopher Ash

