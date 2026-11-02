Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Tel Aviv Jazz Festival to Feature Liraz Charhi, Sahba Motallebi and Johnny O'Neal
the three-day program includes a Persian-contemporary collaboration, a reimagining of Margeeah's 1984 album, and performances at Kissa Jazz Club and Juanita Garden.
The Tel Aviv Jazz Festival will return November 19-21, 2026, bringing three days of international jazz, special musical collaborations and live performances to the heart of the city. Presented by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality in collaboration with the Teder collective, the fourth annual festival will take place at Beit Romano and surrounding venues, with free admission to all performances.
One of the festival's highlights is 'Liraz - Tehran / TLV,' featuring Israeli singer and actress Liraz Charhi alongside special guest Sahba Motallebi, the internationally acclaimed Iranian tar player. The performance brings Persian musical traditions and contemporary sounds together on a Tel Aviv stage.
The international lineup also features Johnny O'Neal, the American jazz pianist and vocalist whose career spans five decades, and Neal Sugarman, co-founder of Daptone Records, known for collaborations with artists including Amy Winehouse and Eric Clapton. Sugarman will perform with the Ron Magril Trio.
Other highlights include Margeeah & Alek Lee, a special production revisiting Margeeah's 1984 album ahead of their forthcoming collaborative release, as well as Emma Smith & Yonatan Riklis.
'Music has a unique ability to bring people together, beyond borders and differences. The collaboration between Israeli and Iranian artists is a beautiful reminder of the deep cultural ties between our peoples and the power of music to build bridges. Tel Aviv is the perfect place for this kind of encounter, a vibrant, creative city where cultures and traditions come together,' said Lorin Maugery, Consul Director for the Israel Ministry of Tourism, United States Southern Region.
Performances will take place across several spaces around Beit Romano, home to Teder, one of Tel Aviv's best-known cultural and nightlife hubs. Venues include Teder's main courtyard, Park HaMesila, Juanita Garden and Kissa Jazz Club. The program will also feature DJ sets, food stalls, experimental performances, a film screening in collaboration with the Soundtrack Festival and a special partnership with the International Exposure Festival on November 20.
Event Information
Dates: November 19-21, 2026
Location: Teder, Beit Romano, 9 Jaffa Road, Tel Aviv, and surrounding venues
Admission: Free
Hours: Thursday, November 19, from 6 p.m.; Friday, November 20, from noon; Saturday, November 21, from noon.
Visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult from 6 p.m.
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