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American musical traditions will take center stage at Jerusalem's 13th Annual Piano Festival, returning December 22–24 at the Jerusalem Theatre. This year's festival marks the 250th anniversary of American independence with a lineup spanning Broadway, jazz, rock, classical music and contemporary composition. The three-day festival also features tributes and a world premiere.

Among the festival's featured performances is 'The Broadway Spark,' an original production starring Israeli musical theatre performers Miki Kam and Ayelet Robinson, with guest singer Ziv Shalit and piano and musical direction by Guy Farti. The December 22 performance will feature familiar hits from American musicals.

The festival will also explore America's influence on classical music with 'American Fantasy,' performed by the Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion under conductor Sivan Albo. The December 22 program includes works by Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Roy Harris and Florence Price, alongside a piano concerto by Israeli composer Tzvi Avni. The program features Israeli premieres of works by Harris and Price.

Performances by ensembles from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance will include tributes to America's great jazz singers and jazz masters, as well as an exploration of contemporary American jazz.

On December 23, 'Rock Poets' will pay tribute to three influential singer-songwriters: Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Paul Simon.

The December 24 program includes 'Lenny's America: A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein,' presented by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, honoring the celebrated American composer and conductor.

The festival will conclude with a world premiere by pianist and composer Nitai Hershkovits, who will present his new work, 'Gates,' on December 24.

'Music has a remarkable way of building bridges, bringing people together and creating lasting friendships across cultures. As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, it is wonderful to see Jerusalem honoring the American musical tradition. This festival is a celebration not only of music, but also of the enduring friendship and cultural ties between the United States and Israel,' said Lorin Maugery, Consul Director for the Israel Ministry of Tourism, United States Southern Region.

Now in its 13th year, the Piano Festival brings together established performers, emerging musicians and original productions for a three-day celebration of piano and music across genres.

For festival information and tickets, visit the official Jerusalem Theatre website.

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