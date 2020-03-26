Israeli HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the Israeli premiere of John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH has been postponed in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

In response to the financial losses caused by the postponement, the production has launched a crowdfunding campaign titled Hedwig in Israel: Theatre After COVID-19.

"In order for us to make theatre tomorrow, we need your support today," says the campaign's page. "The show will go on, all thanks to you."

Discounted tickets are offered to supporters, as well as ads in the production's program and sponsorships. The production, which was originally set to open in May 2020, now hopes to open as soon as July 2020.

The John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask cult phenomenon opened Off-Broadway at the Jane Street Theatre over 20 years ago, and since rocked around the world, with productions in Japan, Italy, New Zealand, London and Mexico among others.

The recent Broadway production starring Neil Patrick Harris won 4 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Leading Actor in a Musical, and was critically acclaimed, famously declared by Rolling Stone "the best rock musical ever!"

The Israeli Hedwig creative team includes musical director Yuval Goldstein, lighting designer Eyal Daniel and makeup designer Alex Bezalel, and Roi Dolev (La Cage Aux Folles, Into the Woods) as the titular East-German transgender rockstar.

Members of the Angry Inch include Guy Lukatch (keyboard and guitar), Alon Putski Lukatch (bass and guitar), Elad Meiri (guitar) and Tomer Sagmon (drums).





