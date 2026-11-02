Wolverhampton Grand Theatre to Premiere New Production of BEAUTIFUL THING

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Wolverhampton Grand Theatre will present BEAUTIFUL THING, Jonathan Harvey's coming-of-age story about finding the courage to be yourself – and discovering that love can blossom in the most unexpected places.

A brand-new production of the coming-of-age comedy drama, created by Wolverhampton Grand Theatre will play from Thursday 9 – Saturday 18 September 2027. Tickets are on sale to Friends of the Grand and members now. Public sales open at 10am on Wednesday 4 November.

Ste and Jamie are sixteen, next-door neighbours, and about to discover that life can change in a heartbeat. When Ste seeks refuge from his troubled home life at Jamie's, an unexpected connection begins to blossom into something neither boy has dared to dream of. Amid the chaos of teenage life, the warmth of a close-knit community and the thrill of first love, something beautiful is born.

Karl Steele, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's Associate Director of Creative and director of BEAUTIFUL THING said; “This play is a tender, funny and deeply human story about love, friendship and finding the courage to be yourself. What makes this piece so enduring is its honesty — beneath the humour and warmth are characters searching for connection and a place where they truly belong. 30 years after first seeing this film as a 16-year-old young man, unsure of his own identity, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to direct this truly important piece for the Grand Theatre stage, leading a wonderful creative team to rediscover these characters and tell this story for a new audience. At its heart, this is a play about love in all its forms, and I hope our production captures both the rawness and the joy of that journey.”

Casting is to be announced.

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