NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced an all-new production of THE SNOW QUEEN for the 2027-28 pantomime season, with tickets on sale this week! The premiere of this brand-new pantomime will go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 10am on Wednesday 25 November with public bookings opening at 10am on Friday 27 November.

THE SNOW QUEEN reunites Ian Adams with comedy panto partner Tam Ryan and from the creative team behind winner of Best Panto Over 950 Seats (UK Pantomime Awards) Sleeping Beauty and this year's Treasure Island, THE SNOW QUEEN will promise all the fabulous, festive family fun you've come to expect of the Wolverhampton pantomime with a never-before-seen panto adventure at the Grand!

When the wicked Snow Queen casts a spell to freeze our hero's heart, only his brave best friend can rescue him from the walls of the frozen palace in an epic adventure with Ian Adams and Tam Ryan!

In a brand-new show created exclusively for Wolverhampton Grand, with dazzling sets and glistening costumes, prepare for an avalanche of laughter, a flurry of fun and all the magic that makes Wolverhampton's award-winning pantomime the ultimate festive treat!

Tim Colegate, Creative Director of Wolverhampton Grand said; “We are hugely excited to premiere yet another new pantomime title for Wolverhampton next year. The Snow Queen will be presented for the first time at the Grand and will be an epic production that once again pushes the boundaries of creativity to create a panto for the entire family. We know audiences look to the Grand for a panto that is unique, made with our community firmly at the heart and one that makes magical memories at the most festive time of year. The panto will be produced in-house, reuniting our fantastic award-winning team. We are very much looking forward to debuting The Snow Queen next year and sharing this magical adventure together!”

The race is on for the Ireland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Play 1 DO I LOVE YOU? Smock Alley Theatre 100% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Smock Alley Theatre 83% 2 Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 17% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming