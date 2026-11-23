"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre to Premiere New Pantomime THE SNOW QUEEN for 2027-28 Season
Ian Adams and Tam Ryan reunite for the in-house production, with further casting to be announced.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced an all-new production of THE SNOW QUEEN for the 2027-28 pantomime season, with tickets on sale this week! The premiere of this brand-new pantomime will go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 10am on Wednesday 25 November with public bookings opening at 10am on Friday 27 November.
THE SNOW QUEEN reunites Ian Adams with comedy panto partner Tam Ryan and from the creative team behind winner of Best Panto Over 950 Seats (UK Pantomime Awards) Sleeping Beauty and this year's Treasure Island, THE SNOW QUEEN will promise all the fabulous, festive family fun you've come to expect of the Wolverhampton pantomime with a never-before-seen panto adventure at the Grand!
When the wicked Snow Queen casts a spell to freeze our hero's heart, only his brave best friend can rescue him from the walls of the frozen palace in an epic adventure with Ian Adams and Tam Ryan!
In a brand-new show created exclusively for Wolverhampton Grand, with dazzling sets and glistening costumes, prepare for an avalanche of laughter, a flurry of fun and all the magic that makes Wolverhampton's award-winning pantomime the ultimate festive treat!
Tim Colegate, Creative Director of Wolverhampton Grand said; “We are hugely excited to premiere yet another new pantomime title for Wolverhampton next year. The Snow Queen will be presented for the first time at the Grand and will be an epic production that once again pushes the boundaries of creativity to create a panto for the entire family. We know audiences look to the Grand for a panto that is unique, made with our community firmly at the heart and one that makes magical memories at the most festive time of year. The panto will be produced in-house, reuniting our fantastic award-winning team. We are very much looking forward to debuting The Snow Queen next year and sharing this magical adventure together!”
Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Thank You for the Music
The Everyman (1/14-1/15)
|
The Everyman Panto: Jack and the Beanstalk
The Everyman (12/27-12/31)
|
John Spillane and Friends
The Everyman (12/20-12/20)
|
Legally Blond
Everyman, Cork (2/17-2/20)
|
The Everyman Panto: Jack and the Beanstalk
The Everyman (12/17-12/20)
|
The Everyman Panto: Jack and the Beanstalk
The Everyman (12/10-12/13)
|
The Everyman Panto: Jack and the Beanstalk
The Everyman (1/02-1/03)
|
The Everyman Panto: Jack and the Beanstalk
The Everyman (12/22-12/23)
|
Winter Words Made Local
Winter Words Made Local (12/21-12/21)
|
SOME OF OUR CHILDREN
Quintessence Theatre (10/01-2/11)