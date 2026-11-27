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Two Performing Arts students from City of Wolverhampton College have received professional rehearsal experience with Wolverhampton Grand Theatre as one of the region’s biggest Christmas productions gets underway.

Rehearsals for TREASURE ISLAND are underway, and students Emily Bellingham, aged 17 and Dominic Box, 16, both aspiring performers training at City of Wolverhampton College, have joined the company of the recently-crowned best large-scale pantomime in the UK for the rehearsal period.

They will gain professional experience standing in for performers, reading in lines and taking direction to assist the rehearsal process, whilst at the same time developing their own skills in a real-life rehearsal room. This rare experience will provide students an opportunity to develop confidence, broaden their understanding of the theatre industry and discover their potential.

Since the summer of 2026, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and City of Wolverhampton College have been enjoying a mutual partnership that provides the performing arts students with valuable hands-on experiences which include visits to see a variety of different performances, Q&A’s with cast members and creative teams, and accessibly priced tickets.

Director of TREASURE ISLAND, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s Associate Director of Creative, Karl Steele said; “we’re hugely excited to welcome Emily and Dominic into the rehearsal room for this year’s pantomime. Our relationship with City of Wolverhampton College is something we value enormously as the Grand Theatre is passionate about nurturing the next generation of performers and theatre professionals. Through our partnership with the college, we are able to bridge the gap between classroom learning and professional practice, providing meaningful experiences to inspire the young people and support their future career aspirations.”

Ruth Gavin-Walker, performing arts tutor at the college, said: "The partnership is giving all of our students a fantastic insight into the front-of-house and behind-the scenes working of a large theatre and has opened up this opportunity for Emily and Dominic to work with a professional pantomime company as they prepare for their forthcoming run of shows."

Emily said: "I am so excited to be taking part in the rehearsals! Working with a professional cast and crew, learning how to take stage directions and finding out more about what goes in to putting on a pantomime will be a fantastic experience and will look great on my CV when I’m applying for jobs in the performing arts industry when I’ve gained my qualification."

The cast of TREASURE ISLAND features Richard Blackwood as Long John Silver, Tam Ryan as Willy Hawkins, Ian Adams as Dame Betty Hawkins, Alexia McIntosh (SIX, Original West End Company) as Captain Ruby and David Burrows (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Half A Sixpence) as Squire Trelawney, Wolverhampton-born West End star Solomon Davy as Jack Hawkins and Leonie Wall as Charlotte Trelawney.

TREASURE ISLAND from the same creative team as last year’s Sleeping Beauty, winner of Best Panto In The UK - Over 950 Seats (UK Pantomime Awards) will promise all the fabulous, festive family fun you’ve come to expect of the Wolverhampton pantomime with a never-before-seen panto adventure at the Grand! This premiere is a brand-new panto packed with pirates, parrots and pure entertainment!

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The race is on for the Ireland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Play 1 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Lyric Theatre, Belfast 61% 2 THE PLOUGH AND THE STARS Abbey Theatre, Dublin 8% 3 DO I LOVE YOU? Smock Alley Theatre 7% 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Gate Theatre, Dublin 7% 5 AN IDEAL HUSBAND Gate Theatre, Dublin 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Smock Alley Theatre 24% 2 Gate Theatre 18% 3 Abbey Theatre / Peacock 16% 4 Project Arts Centre 11% 5 Pavilion Theatre 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 35% 2 Molly Lynch - OKLAHOMA! Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin 21% 3 Conor Burke - GLEEK OF THE WEEK Glass Mask Theatre, Dublin 15% 4 Barry Keenan - THE WHITE HANDKERCHIEF Millennium Forum 8% 5 Samuel Yakura - SOAK: THE PERFECT MAN Project Arts Centre, Dublin 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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