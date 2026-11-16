Winter Words Made Local to Bring Cork Poets and Paddy Dennehy to The Everyman

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Cork's literary journal culture will take centre stage at The Everyman this December for Winter Words Made Local, an hour-long celebration of poetry and song, curated by Jennifer Horgan and presented as part of The Everyman's 2026 Christmas season.

Taking place on Monday 21 December at 7pm, the event will bring together six award-winning poets selected by three of Cork City's thriving literary journals: Patrick Cotter and Shaunna Lee Lynch (HOWL), Michael Ray and Ali Bracken Ziad (Southword), and Kemi George Simpson and Joanne McCarthy (The Four Faced Liar).

Cork is home to three vibrant literary journals supporting national and international writers, tapping into and giving form to the cultural zeitgeist. HOWL, The Four Faced Liar and Southword receive thousands of submissions for each publication, creating opportunities for writers while fostering a strong creative community through regular readings, launches and festivals.

Musician and songwriter Paddy Dennehy will also perform throughout the evening, with musical interludes between readings. Paddy began performing in 2013, with early appearances on The Late Late Show and at Electric Picnic. He has since supported Irish artists including Imelda May, Lisa Hannigan and Mick Flannery, and headlined venues such as Cyprus Avenue and Dolan's Warehouse. Having been based in Cork for a number of years, he returns to the city for this special evening. Rolling Stone France has described him as a “rare talent”, with a style somewhere between Tom Waits, Randy Newman and Nick Cave.

Across one hour on The Everyman's beautiful main stage, audiences will enjoy a warm and intimate evening of words and song, celebrating the creative community in Cork. This free but ticketed event will also offer opportunities to donate to local charities, and time during the interval to enjoy a mulled wine at The Everyman's iconic bar.

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