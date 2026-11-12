UNCANNY LIVE: THE HAUNTED ARENA TOUR to Open in Aberdeen in 2027

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Uncanny is going on an arena tour! The BBC paranormal podcast and TV series is hitting the road for its first arena tour across the UK and Ireland in Autumn 2027. Hosted by award winning presenter, playwright, podcaster and paranormal investigator, Danny Robins, Uncanny Live: The Haunted Arena Tour, will open in Aberdeen on Friday 22nd October and travel across the UK before closing in Dublin, Ireland on Friday 12th November 2027. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 18th November 2026.

Promising a spine-tingling evening, audiences will jump, laugh and gasp as Danny unpacks never-before-heard or seen paranormal cases in some of the UK and Ireland's biggest venues. Each show, Danny will be joined by experts Dr Ciaran O'Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow as they explore extraordinary real-life stories of unexplained experiences. Through first-hand accounts and expert analysis, the show will invite audiences to weigh up the evidence and decide for themselves: are they Team Sceptic or Team Believer? Thrilling, theatrical and interactive, guests will also have the chance to play detective, asking questions and sharing their own ghost stories with Danny, Ciaran and Evelyn in a live experience like no other.

Danny said: “I still pinch myself on a daily basis when I think about the way Uncanny has grown. This podcast that I started a few years ago, recording in my shed, is now hitting the road to play an arena tour. It's like the maddest, potentially paranormal, cheese dream! I love the fact that I get to talk about this fascinating subject to an audience of people who are just as interested in ghosts as I am, and now, we are doing it on a bigger scale than we've ever done it before. I've had a great time doing the last two Uncanny tours around the theatres of the UK, but making the leap to arenas allows me to deliver a show that's even more spooktacular and thrilling – expect something unlike anything you have seen before. It'll make you jump, laugh and question the very nature of the universe as we try to solve that biggest of all mysteries – do ghosts exist? I can't wait to see you at one of our dates on tour – and to maybe hear your stories too?”

Since it launched in 2021, Uncanny has become a phenomenon – one of the most popular podcasts in the UK and one of the most listened to BBC Sounds shows of 2025, a BBC Two TV series and a live show, introducing new audiences to the spine-tingling thrills and chills of the paranormal. Host Danny Robins is also the writer of the hit play 2:22 – A Ghost Story, which has now been seen by well over 1 million people in the UK and many more across 17 countries and 5 continents, enjoying a host of West End runs and multiple Olivier nominations. Danny also created the BBC podcast series The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, which he has now turned into a major four-part BBC iPlayer and BBC One series starring Gabrielle Creevy, Michael Socha and Sian Gibson. His book Into the Uncanny was an Audible Top 10 bestseller and his last two live tours – Uncanny: I Know What I Saw and Uncanny: Fear of the Dark – played to sold out audiences across the UK and Ireland. With Uncanny Live: The Haunted Arena Tour, Danny ascends into arena-scale entertainment for the first time, following huge demand from his ever-growing fanbase and solidifying his status as the UK's 'Go-To Ghost Guy'.

Tour Dates

OCTOBER 2027

Friday, October 22, 2027

Aberdeen

P&J Live

Sunday, October 24, 2027

Glasgow

OVO Hydro

Monday, October 25, 2027

Sheffield

Utilita Arena

Tuesday, October 26, 2027

Hull

Connexin Live

Wednesday, October 27, 2027

Nottingham

Motorpoint Arena

Thursday, October 28, 2027

Cardiff

Utilita Arena

Friday, October 29, 2027

Birmingham

Utilita Arena

NOVEMBER 2027

Monday, November 1, 2027

Newcastle

Utilita Arena

Tuesday, November 2, 2027

Leeds

First Direct Bank Arena

Wednesday, November 3, 2027

Manchester

AO Arena

Thursday, November 4, 2027

Liverpool

M&S Bank Arena

Sunday, November 7, 2027

London

The O2

Monday, November 8, 2027

Brighton

Centre

Thursday, November 11, 2027

Belfast

The O2 Belfast

Friday, November 12, 2027

Dublin

3Arena

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