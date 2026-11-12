My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
UNCANNY LIVE: THE HAUNTED ARENA TOUR to Open in Aberdeen in 2027
Tickets for the autumn 2027 dates go on sale November 18, 2026, through UncannyLive.com.
Uncanny is going on an arena tour! The BBC paranormal podcast and TV series is hitting the road for its first arena tour across the UK and Ireland in Autumn 2027. Hosted by award winning presenter, playwright, podcaster and paranormal investigator, Danny Robins, Uncanny Live: The Haunted Arena Tour, will open in Aberdeen on Friday 22nd October and travel across the UK before closing in Dublin, Ireland on Friday 12th November 2027. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 18th November 2026.
Promising a spine-tingling evening, audiences will jump, laugh and gasp as Danny unpacks never-before-heard or seen paranormal cases in some of the UK and Ireland's biggest venues. Each show, Danny will be joined by experts Dr Ciaran O'Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow as they explore extraordinary real-life stories of unexplained experiences. Through first-hand accounts and expert analysis, the show will invite audiences to weigh up the evidence and decide for themselves: are they Team Sceptic or Team Believer? Thrilling, theatrical and interactive, guests will also have the chance to play detective, asking questions and sharing their own ghost stories with Danny, Ciaran and Evelyn in a live experience like no other.
Danny said: “I still pinch myself on a daily basis when I think about the way Uncanny has grown. This podcast that I started a few years ago, recording in my shed, is now hitting the road to play an arena tour. It's like the maddest, potentially paranormal, cheese dream! I love the fact that I get to talk about this fascinating subject to an audience of people who are just as interested in ghosts as I am, and now, we are doing it on a bigger scale than we've ever done it before. I've had a great time doing the last two Uncanny tours around the theatres of the UK, but making the leap to arenas allows me to deliver a show that's even more spooktacular and thrilling – expect something unlike anything you have seen before. It'll make you jump, laugh and question the very nature of the universe as we try to solve that biggest of all mysteries – do ghosts exist? I can't wait to see you at one of our dates on tour – and to maybe hear your stories too?”
Since it launched in 2021, Uncanny has become a phenomenon – one of the most popular podcasts in the UK and one of the most listened to BBC Sounds shows of 2025, a BBC Two TV series and a live show, introducing new audiences to the spine-tingling thrills and chills of the paranormal. Host Danny Robins is also the writer of the hit play 2:22 – A Ghost Story, which has now been seen by well over 1 million people in the UK and many more across 17 countries and 5 continents, enjoying a host of West End runs and multiple Olivier nominations. Danny also created the BBC podcast series The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, which he has now turned into a major four-part BBC iPlayer and BBC One series starring Gabrielle Creevy, Michael Socha and Sian Gibson. His book Into the Uncanny was an Audible Top 10 bestseller and his last two live tours – Uncanny: I Know What I Saw and Uncanny: Fear of the Dark – played to sold out audiences across the UK and Ireland. With Uncanny Live: The Haunted Arena Tour, Danny ascends into arena-scale entertainment for the first time, following huge demand from his ever-growing fanbase and solidifying his status as the UK's 'Go-To Ghost Guy'.
Tour Dates
OCTOBER 2027
Friday, October 22, 2027
Aberdeen
P&J Live
Sunday, October 24, 2027
Glasgow
OVO Hydro
Monday, October 25, 2027
Sheffield
Utilita Arena
Tuesday, October 26, 2027
Hull
Connexin Live
Wednesday, October 27, 2027
Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena
Thursday, October 28, 2027
Cardiff
Utilita Arena
Friday, October 29, 2027
Birmingham
Utilita Arena
NOVEMBER 2027
Monday, November 1, 2027
Newcastle
Utilita Arena
Tuesday, November 2, 2027
Leeds
First Direct Bank Arena
Wednesday, November 3, 2027
Manchester
AO Arena
Thursday, November 4, 2027
Liverpool
M&S Bank Arena
Sunday, November 7, 2027
London
The O2
Monday, November 8, 2027
Brighton
Centre
Thursday, November 11, 2027
Belfast
The O2 Belfast
Friday, November 12, 2027
Dublin
3Arena
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