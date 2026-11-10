Review: THE CHOIR OF MAN at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

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On paper, The Choir of Man sounds like pure, shameless gimmickry. A working pub installed on stage, cold beers handed to the front row, broad archetype regulars, and an uninterrupted setlist of crowd-pleasing pop covers. It is gimmicky and clichéd, but here is the trick: the gimmick works completely.

Having previously seen the production in a much smaller London venue, I arrived at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre with genuine hesitation. The Bord Gáis is a massive, expansive hall, and I worried its scale would instantly swallow the cozy, lived-in pub atmosphere that makes creator Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay’s concept function. That concern evaporated almost immediately. Inviting audience members onto the stage before the performance and during the interval for a pint set an easy, welcoming tone. Standing on stage while someone pours you a drink (even if it was strictly non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0), you find yourself asking a very funny question: am I sitting in a theatre, or have I just wandered into a classic pub down in Temple Bar?

That blurring of the line is the show’s greatest strength, aided immensely by the acoustics of the venue. The Bord Gáis had highlighted a newly improved sound system in its season announcement, and this felt like the ideal test case. Having found sound balance a recurring issue at this theatre in the past, the audio clarity on press night struck me as remarkable, allowing every acoustic strum, tap-dance beat, and vocal harmony to cut cleanly across the auditorium.

The framing paints the pub, dubbed "The Jungle," as a true public house: a communal front room for the neighborhood, while lamenting the steady loss of these gathering spaces across the UK and Ireland. The cast moves through character introductions, foot-stomping choreography, and direct audience interaction with complete, effortless conviction. My takeaway was not that any single archetype steals the spotlight; it is how tightly the ensemble operates together. Their musicianship is the rock of the night, including a standout vocal turn from Conor Hanley, who earned huge love from the crowd the second he mentioned he was from Mullingar.

What elevates the evening beyond a standard pop party is its unforced emotional arc. The quieter moments give the pub premise real purpose, creating a space to carry heavy burdens alongside the celebrations. The performance pivots into vulnerability without feeling jarring, particularly during "Dance with My Father." As a reflection on paternal loss, it hit with real emotional weight, bringing tears to my eyes alongside plenty of others in the room.

That sense of togetherness expanded even further for this Dublin engagement. Following the main set, the cast welcomed guest community choirs to join them for a massed, roof-raising rendition of "Chandelier." Hearing over a hundred local voices blending together on stage brought the show’s theme of community right off the script and into the room, cementing it as an Edinburgh Fringe success story that translates effortlessly to a main stage.

The Choir of Man doesn’t try to hide its crowd-pleasing tricks. It embraces them fully, backing them up with extraordinary ensemble talent, genuine heart, and infectious warmth. You will leave with a smile, a tear or two, and a deep desire to head straight out for a pint.

The Choir of Man plays at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin until 14 November 2026.

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