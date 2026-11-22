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I spent most of the evening at the Mermaid Arts Centre waiting for one specific line: "Save your souls, the bear is loose!" Years ago, my brother played a panicking town kid in a staging of The Bartered Bride and shouted that exact warning in the original Czech phrasing, even though he does not speak a word of the language. In Irish National Opera's touring production in Bray, no child appears to sound the alarm; instead, Richard Peirson delivers the line in English from the piano. That neat, economical shortcut captures the spirit of the whole night: a compact, pub-set "mini opera" that turns modest scale into an asset.

Because of that memory, I will admit to an initial pang of disappointment that Bedřich Smetana's comedy was not performed in Czech. Once the action got underway, however, the English translation by Leonard Hancock and David Pountney flowed so naturally that it quickly won me over. Every twist in the bargaining and every emotional reversal landed clearly without sacrificing the humour. Directed by Louisa Muller (with revival direction by Grace Morgan) and relocated to an Irish pub, the story plays like a lively cousin to Shakespearean comedy, commedia dell'arte, The Servant of Two Masters, or Fiddler on the Roof, packed with elaborate plotting to get the young lovers married. Mařenka (Amy Ní Fhearraigh) and Jeník (Egor Zhuravskii) try to dodge an arranged marriage brokered by Kecal (John Molloy) for a wealthy farmer's son, only for Jeník to accept Kecal's cash payoff on the sly condition that Mařenka may wed nobody except that very farmer's son (who turns out to be Jeník himself). It is the sort of classic comic entanglement that invites the affectionate modern thought that a single phone call could have solved the entire plot in thirty seconds.

The Irish pub setting engages with family expectations, transactional marriage, and personal freedom on a fairly light, surface level, and that breezy touch fits the evening's playful mood. One especially smart directorial choice has the two leads deliver their big solo numbers as though performing for the pub room itself, keeping even their most prominent scenes grounded inside the world of the show.

Both leads carry that balance effortlessly. Amy Ní Fhearraigh makes Mařenka warm, spirited, and genuinely persuasive when she believes Jeník has betrayed her, letting her heartbreak show even while she clearly remains in love with him. Egor Zhuravskii stands a level above everyone else onstage, bringing easy charm, sharp dramatic clarity, and commanding presence to every scene. Kecal's fast-talking negotiations and the awkwardness of Vašek (William Pearson) anchor the broader village comedy, while Megan O'Neill makes a vivid impression as Esmeralda despite having only a few lines.

Not every element is equally polished. The dancing is not one of the production's strengths, and the travelling circus sequence (featuring Esmeralda and Vašek roped into playing the bear) leans hard into makeshift absurdity. Whether that cobbled-together quality is a deliberate comedic wink or simply the result of touring on a tight budget is hard to tell, though the audience happily went along for the ride.

Warm, brisk, and thoroughly accessible, this Bartered Bride knows exactly what it is and delivers an infectious night out.

Irish National Opera's production of The Bartered Bride opened at the Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray on 21 November 2026, before touring nationwide through 12 December 2026

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