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Content Warning: Contains themes of teen suicide, bullying, sexual assault, and gun violence.

If my generation grew up on Mean Girls, the generation before had Heathers. Based on the 1989 cult dark comedy starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical adaptation has enjoyed one of theatre's most unlikely second lives. When it opened Off-Broadway in 2014 (a run I was lucky enough to catch), it closed early as a commercial flop. Yet leaked bootlegs online sparked an underground obsession, paving the way for Carrie Hope Fletcher's 2018 London run, multiple tours, an Off-Broadway return, and now Andy Fickman's touring production landing at Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Stepping into an auditorium packed with young female fans, it is clear a new generation has claimed Heathers: The Musical as its own. Walking in, a friend asked me for a quick primer. I told her it starts like Mean Girls, until things go terribly wrong and a dark twist takes over. Watching her expression shift from the neon sugar-rush of "Big Fun" to the grim reality of Westerberg High captured the exact whiplash this show is built to deliver.

Heathers is not a flawless musical, and it never was, yet it remains sharply funny and surprisingly deep. Beneath its classic punchlines and high-energy rock-pop hits like "Candy Store" and "Dead Girl Walking," the script confronts teen suicide, bullying, and the performative way adults exploit tragedy, balancing dark satire with genuine heart.

At the center of the chaos is Gerardine Sacdalan as Veronica Sawyer. Having previously wowed Dublin audiences in & Juliet on this very stage in early 2025, Sacdalan tackles one of musical theatre's most punishing lead roles. Rarely leaving the stage and jumping from one demanding number to the next, she brings charisma, stamina, and sharp beat-awareness to Veronica, totally killing it (and, with a little help from Louis Hearsey as Jason "J.D." Dean, killing three of her classmates along the way).

Liberty Stottor is a standout as queen bee Heather Chandler, landing every venomous line with deadpan restraint and powerhouse vocals. Jessica Ibadin commands the stage with razor-sharp authority as Heather Duke, while Sophie Manners claims another major vocal win of the night, bringing real vulnerability and beautiful vocals that stay with you to Martha Dunnstock's "Kindergarten Boyfriend." Markus Södergren (Kurt Kelly) and Beau Jackson (Ram Sweeney) lean into the show's bizarre, absurd bro-comedy with lightning-fast physical beats.

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre's newly upgraded sound system brings remarkable clarity to the room, letting the strongest singers soar. Because that clarity also leaves nowhere to hide during weaker ensemble moments, the job now falls to the sound mixer and conductor to dial in the balance so the spotlight stays firmly where the talent shines brightest.

Heathers: The Musical runs at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre until 21 November 2026.

The race is on for the Ireland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Play 1 DO I LOVE YOU? Smock Alley Theatre 100% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Smock Alley Theatre 100% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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